Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellmont 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
Corydon 62, Austin 29
Eastside 45, Churubusco 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, E. Noble 27
Indpls Herron 45, BELIEVE Circle City 40
Indpls Riverside 47, Victory College Prep 41
Lapel 81, Madison-Grant 32
Leo 36, Angola 34
Monrovia 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19
Tippecanoe Valley 66, Triton 41
Tipton 58, Elwood 8
Tri 60, Randolph Southern 39
Union (Modoc) 48, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Union City 47, Centerville 39
Union Co. 31, Hagerstown 15
Warsaw 80, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65
Whiteland 60, Rushville 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/