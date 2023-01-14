AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 33

East Grand Rapids 59, Petoskey 51

Hartford 34, Bangor 30

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Gaylord 40

Mackinac Island 40, Hannahville Indian 22

Marshall 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 43

Potterville 54, Lansing Christian 44

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Island vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

