Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 33
East Grand Rapids 59, Petoskey 51
Hartford 34, Bangor 30
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Gaylord 40
Mackinac Island 40, Hannahville Indian 22
Marshall 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 43
Potterville 54, Lansing Christian 44
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Island vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/