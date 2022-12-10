AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 54, Sauk Centre 46

Alexandria 75, St. Cloud 37

Anoka 58, Osseo 51

Becker 72, Annandale 37

Blake 56, St. Paul Academy 21

Bloomington Jefferson 66, Two Rivers 29

Cass Lake-Bena 89, Laporte 16

Centennial 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 36

Chisago Lakes 63, Mora 22

Climax/Fisher 50, Bagley 32

Crookston 64, Warroad 33

East Ridge 64, Roseville 55

Eden Prairie 83, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77

Elk River 56, Blaine 40

Ely 57, International Falls 42

Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 49

Foley 53, Rockford 28

Forest Lake 56, Irondale 16

Fridley 57, Duluth East 51

Hayfield 75, Medford 20

Henning 76, Pillager 38

Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16

Holdingford 58, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

Hopkins 71, Eastview 41

Hutchinson 50, Big Lake 27

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, Bethlehem Academy 58

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72, Central Minnesota Christian 30

Kindred, N.D. 68, Barnesville 57

Lake City 55, Cannon Falls 51

Lake Park-Audubon 55, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 48

Lakeville South 69, Chanhassen 51

Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48

Legacy Christian 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 25

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 75, Sibley East 74

MACCRAY 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 16

    • Mankato West 56, Northfield 40

    Maple Grove 73, Park Center 38

    Mayer Lutheran 71, Norwood-Young America 64

    Minneapolis Edison 57, Washington Tech 41

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 60, Maranatha Christian 50

    Minneapolis South 55, Columbia Heights 44

    Minnehaha Academy 68, Breck 27

    Minneota 58, Lakeview 24

    Montevideo 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 43

    Monticello 74, Zimmerman 46

    Mounds View 73, Woodbury 42

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 94, Roseau 49

    Mountain Lake Area 47, Murray County Central 38

    Nevis 61, Verndale 48

    New London-Spicer 52, Delano 50

    New Richland-H-E-G 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

    Park Rapids 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44

    Parkers Prairie 43, Battle Lake 29

    Robbinsdale Cooper 65, St. Louis Park 58

    Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 46

    Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

    Rochester Mayo 73, Faribault 31

    Rock Ridge 58, North Branch 51

    Rothsay 56, Ashby 15

    Royalton 65, Maple Lake 30

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Princeton 47

    Shakopee 49, Waconia 35

    South Ridge 105, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Red Rock Central 21

    St. Agnes 75, St. Paul Harding 25

    St. Anthony 65, Minneapolis Southwest 60

    St. Clair 69, Maple River 54

    St. James Area 70, Sleepy Eye 66

    St. Michael-Albertville 85, Bemidji 30

    Stephen-Argyle 58, Red Lake County 40

    Stillwater 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 42

    Tri-City United 56, LeSueur-Henderson 41

    Underwood 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70

    United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48

    Watertown-Mayer 90, Minneapolis Henry 23

    Wayzata 76, Prior Lake 59

    West Central 69, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 28

    White Bear Lake 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 41

    Windom 60, Redwood Valley 49

    Winona Cotter 55, Belle Plaine 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

    Blooming Prairie vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

    Lake of the Woods vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.

    Southland vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.

    St. Paul Johnson vs. Apple Valley, ccd.

    Waseca vs. Fairmont, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

