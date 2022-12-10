Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 54, Sauk Centre 46
Alexandria 75, St. Cloud 37
Anoka 58, Osseo 51
Becker 72, Annandale 37
Blake 56, St. Paul Academy 21
Bloomington Jefferson 66, Two Rivers 29
Cass Lake-Bena 89, Laporte 16
Centennial 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 36
Chisago Lakes 63, Mora 22
Climax/Fisher 50, Bagley 32
Crookston 64, Warroad 33
East Ridge 64, Roseville 55
Eden Prairie 83, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77
Elk River 56, Blaine 40
Ely 57, International Falls 42
Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 49
Foley 53, Rockford 28
Forest Lake 56, Irondale 16
Fridley 57, Duluth East 51
Hayfield 75, Medford 20
Henning 76, Pillager 38
Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16
Holdingford 58, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
Hopkins 71, Eastview 41
Hutchinson 50, Big Lake 27
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, Bethlehem Academy 58
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72, Central Minnesota Christian 30
Kindred, N.D. 68, Barnesville 57
Lake City 55, Cannon Falls 51
Lake Park-Audubon 55, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 48
Lakeville South 69, Chanhassen 51
Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48
Legacy Christian 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 25
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 75, Sibley East 74
MACCRAY 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 16
Mankato West 56, Northfield 40
Maple Grove 73, Park Center 38
Mayer Lutheran 71, Norwood-Young America 64
Minneapolis Edison 57, Washington Tech 41
Minneapolis Roosevelt 60, Maranatha Christian 50
Minneapolis South 55, Columbia Heights 44
Minnehaha Academy 68, Breck 27
Minneota 58, Lakeview 24
Montevideo 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 43
Monticello 74, Zimmerman 46
Mounds View 73, Woodbury 42
Mountain Iron-Buhl 94, Roseau 49
Mountain Lake Area 47, Murray County Central 38
Nevis 61, Verndale 48
New London-Spicer 52, Delano 50
New Richland-H-E-G 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
Park Rapids 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44
Parkers Prairie 43, Battle Lake 29
Robbinsdale Cooper 65, St. Louis Park 58
Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 46
Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25
Rochester Mayo 73, Faribault 31
Rock Ridge 58, North Branch 51
Rothsay 56, Ashby 15
Royalton 65, Maple Lake 30
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Princeton 47
Shakopee 49, Waconia 35
South Ridge 105, Littlefork-Big Falls 19
Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Red Rock Central 21
St. Agnes 75, St. Paul Harding 25
St. Anthony 65, Minneapolis Southwest 60
St. Clair 69, Maple River 54
St. James Area 70, Sleepy Eye 66
St. Michael-Albertville 85, Bemidji 30
Stephen-Argyle 58, Red Lake County 40
Stillwater 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 42
Tri-City United 56, LeSueur-Henderson 41
Underwood 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70
United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48
Watertown-Mayer 90, Minneapolis Henry 23
Wayzata 76, Prior Lake 59
West Central 69, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 28
White Bear Lake 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 41
Windom 60, Redwood Valley 49
Winona Cotter 55, Belle Plaine 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.
Blooming Prairie vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
Lake of the Woods vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.
Southland vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.
St. Paul Johnson vs. Apple Valley, ccd.
Waseca vs. Fairmont, ppd.
___
