AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 51, Rainier 42

Bonney Lake 65, Lakes 27

Bothell 50, Inglemoor 29

Corbett, Ore. 53, Stevenson 19

Eastlake 64, Skyline 39

Everett 58, Snohomish 32

Ilwaco 76, South Bend 14

Lake Washington 64, Interlake 26

Lynden 61, Lake Stevens 55

Marysville-Getchell 50, Edmonds-Woodway 43

Mount Vernon Christian 59, Chief Leschi 36

Napavine def. Wahkiakum, forfeit

Nathan Hale 68, Cleveland 14

North Creek 63, Redmond 36

North Thurston 51, Capital 22

Raymond-South Bend 71, Ocosta 9

Sammamish 66, Foster 37

Timberline 91, River Ridge 40

Toledo 36, Onalaska 24

Toutle Lake 44, Kalama 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.