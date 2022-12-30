Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 56, Wilde Lake 21
Atholton 42, Northern - Cal 26
Catonsville 51, Bryn Mawr 30
Concordia Prep 51, Broadneck 36
Dulaney 42, Arundel 26
Fallston 27, Huntingdon, Pa. 19
Forest Park 42, Winston Churchill 40
Gwynn Park 51, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 44
Holy Cross 52, Archbishop Spalding 51
Howard 61, St. Charles 39
Maryvale 47, Milford Mill 27
Mercy 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 39
Mt Zion 56, Virginia Academy, Va. 45
Oxon Hill 52, Frederick 25
Oxon Hill 54, North Point 32
Park School 50, Aberdeen 18
Pasadena Chesapeake 46, Central 22
Severna Park 41, Saint Paul’s Boys 21
Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 83, SHABACH! Christian 67
Snow Hill 51, Nandua, Va. 40
South Fayette, Pa. 74, Mt. Carmel 61
Washington 54, Arcadia, Va. 36
Wise 38, Mt. De Sales Academy 33
Jingle Ball Tournament=
Langley, Va. 51, Urbana 32
Tournament Game=
Clear Spring 62, MD School for the Deaf 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/