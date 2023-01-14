AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 67, Great Bridge 46

Bethel 53, Warwick 47

Bland County 46, Giles 43

Booker T. Washington 43, Maury 29

Briar Woods 47, Potomac Falls 14

Broadwater Academy 45, Hampton Christian 21

Brunswick 33, Appomattox Regional GS 10

Brunswick Academy 53, Banner Christian 15

Buffalo Gap 57, Staunton 31

Carroll County 64, Alleghany 21

Catholic 58, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53

Chatham 48, Altavista 26

Chelsea Academy 53, Grace Christian 30

Christiansburg 45, Blacksburg 43

Colgan 67, Freedom (W) 42

Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 21

Culpeper 55, Chancellor 53

Dan River 22, William Campbell 9

Deep Run 56, Douglas Freeman 38

Eastern View 51, Courtland 18

Eastside 59, Castlewood 33

Floyd County 70, Glenvar 40

Franklin County 56, William Byrd 20

Galax 39, Auburn 24

Gate City 66, Lee High 16

George Marshall 52, Yorktown 41

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Fort Chiswell 30

Glen Allen 60, Mills Godwin 23

Grassfield 63, Hickory 37

Greenbrier Christian 41, Gateway Christian 36

Greensville County 49, Franklin 45

Gretna 54, Nelson County 51

Hampton Roads 47, Norfolk Academy 37

Hampton def. Gloucester, forfeit

Hayfield 44, Edison 39

Henrico 80, Varina 38

Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Loudoun County 21

Heritage (Newport News) 47, Denbigh 11

    • Highland Springs 71, Armstrong 17

    Holston 39, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 34

    Jamestown 59, York 31

    John Battle 48, Abingdon 40

    K&Q Central 50, Mathews 37

    Kellam 61, Frank Cox 27

    Kempsville 72, First Colonial 47

    Kettle Run 46, Fauquier 41

    King William 63, Carver Academy 8

    King’s Fork High School 61, Lakeland 16

    Landstown 41, Green Run 28

    Lighthouse Baptist 33, Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 21

    Louisa 70, Fluvanna 38

    Magna Vista 56, Halifax County 21

    Manor High School 71, Norcom 30

    Martinsville 48, Tunstall 4

    McLean 56, Washington-Liberty 46

    Menchville def. Phoebus, forfeit

    Millbrook 54, James Wood 35

    Monticello 39, Charlottesville 34

    Mount Vernon 61, Annandale 49

    Nandua 48, Middlesex 28

    North Stafford 56, Mountain View 47

    Norview 78, Lake Taylor 18

    Nottoway 46, Fuqua School 25

    Oakton 44, Westfield 37

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 46, Atlee 35

    Patriot 40, Battlefield 22

    Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Morris Catholic, N.J. 45

    Piedmont Classical, N.C. 33, Carlisle 30

    Poquoson 47, Grafton 40

    Princess Anne 56, Salem 38

    Pulaski County 57, Salem 44

    Regents 38, United Christian Academy 15

    Richlands 54, Virginia High 27

    Richmond Christian 48, Guardian Christian 28

    Riverbend 76, Stafford 18

    Rural Retreat 54, Lebanon 42

    Rustburg 37, Appomattox 36

    Sherando 78, John Handley 33

    St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67, Bishop O’Connell 52

    Steward School 40, Collegiate-Richmond 21

    Surry County 45, Southampton 28

    Tuscarora 52, Broad Run 34

    Walsingham Academy 35, Isle of Wight Academy 32

    Warhill 38, Lafayette 28

    William Fleming 50, Lord Botetourt 44

    William Monroe 52, Manassas Park 14

    Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 36

    Woodside 67, Kecoughtan 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

