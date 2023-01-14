Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 67, Great Bridge 46
Bethel 53, Warwick 47
Bland County 46, Giles 43
Booker T. Washington 43, Maury 29
Briar Woods 47, Potomac Falls 14
Broadwater Academy 45, Hampton Christian 21
Brunswick 33, Appomattox Regional GS 10
Brunswick Academy 53, Banner Christian 15
Buffalo Gap 57, Staunton 31
Carroll County 64, Alleghany 21
Catholic 58, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53
Chatham 48, Altavista 26
Chelsea Academy 53, Grace Christian 30
Christiansburg 45, Blacksburg 43
Colgan 67, Freedom (W) 42
Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 21
Culpeper 55, Chancellor 53
Dan River 22, William Campbell 9
Deep Run 56, Douglas Freeman 38
Eastern View 51, Courtland 18
Eastside 59, Castlewood 33
Floyd County 70, Glenvar 40
Franklin County 56, William Byrd 20
Galax 39, Auburn 24
Gate City 66, Lee High 16
George Marshall 52, Yorktown 41
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Fort Chiswell 30
Glen Allen 60, Mills Godwin 23
Grassfield 63, Hickory 37
Greenbrier Christian 41, Gateway Christian 36
Greensville County 49, Franklin 45
Gretna 54, Nelson County 51
Hampton Roads 47, Norfolk Academy 37
Hampton def. Gloucester, forfeit
Hayfield 44, Edison 39
Henrico 80, Varina 38
Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Loudoun County 21
Heritage (Newport News) 47, Denbigh 11
Highland Springs 71, Armstrong 17
Holston 39, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 34
Jamestown 59, York 31
John Battle 48, Abingdon 40
K&Q Central 50, Mathews 37
Kellam 61, Frank Cox 27
Kempsville 72, First Colonial 47
Kettle Run 46, Fauquier 41
King William 63, Carver Academy 8
King’s Fork High School 61, Lakeland 16
Landstown 41, Green Run 28
Lighthouse Baptist 33, Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 21
Louisa 70, Fluvanna 38
Magna Vista 56, Halifax County 21
Manor High School 71, Norcom 30
Martinsville 48, Tunstall 4
McLean 56, Washington-Liberty 46
Menchville def. Phoebus, forfeit
Millbrook 54, James Wood 35
Monticello 39, Charlottesville 34
Mount Vernon 61, Annandale 49
Nandua 48, Middlesex 28
North Stafford 56, Mountain View 47
Norview 78, Lake Taylor 18
Nottoway 46, Fuqua School 25
Oakton 44, Westfield 37
Patrick Henry-Ashland 46, Atlee 35
Patriot 40, Battlefield 22
Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Morris Catholic, N.J. 45
Piedmont Classical, N.C. 33, Carlisle 30
Poquoson 47, Grafton 40
Princess Anne 56, Salem 38
Pulaski County 57, Salem 44
Regents 38, United Christian Academy 15
Richlands 54, Virginia High 27
Richmond Christian 48, Guardian Christian 28
Riverbend 76, Stafford 18
Rural Retreat 54, Lebanon 42
Rustburg 37, Appomattox 36
Sherando 78, John Handley 33
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67, Bishop O’Connell 52
Steward School 40, Collegiate-Richmond 21
Surry County 45, Southampton 28
Tuscarora 52, Broad Run 34
Walsingham Academy 35, Isle of Wight Academy 32
Warhill 38, Lafayette 28
William Fleming 50, Lord Botetourt 44
William Monroe 52, Manassas Park 14
Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 36
Woodside 67, Kecoughtan 36
