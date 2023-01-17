Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Avon Lake 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Carey 32
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 65, Pickerington Cent. 61
Johnstown 47, Richwood N. Union 41
Kettering Fairmont 57, W. Chester Lakota W. 43
Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Bishop Hartley 39
Lima Sr. 64, Springboro 29
Massillon 65, Massillon Perry 63
McComb 62, Millbury Lake 55, OT
Mentor 85, Mentor Lake Cath. 63
New Albany 46, Sylvania Northview 35
Northwood 47, Maumee 45
Rossford 64, Onsted, Mich. 35
Tol. St. Francis 56, Liberty Center 42
Tol. Waite 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 56
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 63, Bowling Green 48
Vincent Warren 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 30
Westerville N. 52, Marysville 50
Youngs. Ursuline 88, Warren JFK 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/