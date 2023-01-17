AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Avon Lake 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Carey 32

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 65, Pickerington Cent. 61

Johnstown 47, Richwood N. Union 41

Kettering Fairmont 57, W. Chester Lakota W. 43

Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Bishop Hartley 39

Lima Sr. 64, Springboro 29

Massillon 65, Massillon Perry 63

McComb 62, Millbury Lake 55, OT

Mentor 85, Mentor Lake Cath. 63

New Albany 46, Sylvania Northview 35

Northwood 47, Maumee 45

Rossford 64, Onsted, Mich. 35

Tol. St. Francis 56, Liberty Center 42

Tol. Waite 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 56

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 63, Bowling Green 48

Vincent Warren 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 30

Westerville N. 52, Marysville 50

Youngs. Ursuline 88, Warren JFK 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

