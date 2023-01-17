AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Comenius 103, Walnut Grove Christian 101

Conway 59, Ashley Ridge 30

Evans, Ga. 61, South Aiken 55

Gray Collegiate Academy 73, Wilson 46

Greenville 82, Mauldin 74

Irmo 59, Thomas Sumter Academy 47

Lancaster 57, Spring Valley 54

New Hampstead, Ga. 61, Midland Valley 48

T.W. Josey, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 45

W.J. Keenan 68, Ridge View 58

West Florence 47, A.C. Flora 46

Westwood 69, Cardinal Newman 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

