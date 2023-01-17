Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Comenius 103, Walnut Grove Christian 101
Conway 59, Ashley Ridge 30
Evans, Ga. 61, South Aiken 55
Gray Collegiate Academy 73, Wilson 46
Greenville 82, Mauldin 74
Irmo 59, Thomas Sumter Academy 47
Lancaster 57, Spring Valley 54
New Hampstead, Ga. 61, Midland Valley 48
T.W. Josey, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 45
W.J. Keenan 68, Ridge View 58
West Florence 47, A.C. Flora 46
Westwood 69, Cardinal Newman 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/