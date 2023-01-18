Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 67, Springfield Montco 22
Academy of the New Church 68, Friends Select 55
Allentown Central Catholic 70, Bethlehem Liberty 57
Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 55
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, St. Joseph 56
Armstrong 50, Plum 29
Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54
Benjamin Franklin 91, Mariana Bracetti 44
Berlin-Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64
Bishop Canevin 87, Winchester Thurston 40
Blue Mountain 52, Lehighton 41
Bodine 79, Penn Treaty 73
Burrell 78, Valley 41
Cambridge Springs 61, Union City 33
Carbondale 71, Lackawanna Trail 40
Carlynton 72, Cornell 22
Central Bucks South 66, Harry S. Truman 22
Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45
Chartiers-Houston High School 53, Carmichaels 50
Cheltenham 62, Quakertown 45
Chester 73, Interboro 50
Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56
Columbia 55, Pequea Valley 34
Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 45
Constitution 61, Mastery Charter North 48
Corry 59, Conneaut Area 52
Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 46
Dallas 64, Crestwood 45
Deer Lakes 53, Shady Side Academy 51
Derry 63, Ligonier Valley 28
Dobbins/Randolph 70, Masterman 20
East Stroudsburg South 62, Stroudsburg 27
Edison 47, Mastbaum 41
Ephrata 67, Elizabethtown 63
Erie 51, Harbor Creek 45
Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Meadville 47
Executive Charter 58, La Academia Charter 52
Fairview 62, North East 57
Farrell 70, Jamestown 46
Fels 66, Belmont Charter 20
Forest City 60, Blue Ridge 58
Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49
Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45
Frankford 58, Paul Robeson 48
Franklin 68, Warren 62
Franklin Towne Charter 72, KIPP Dubois 57
Freedom Area 68, New Brighton 11
Freeport 80, Indiana 42
GAMP 66, Rush 36
Gateway 85, Greater Latrobe 70
General McLane 71, Fort Leboeuf 41
George School 80, Germantown Friends 51
Germantown Academy 52, Haverford School 48
Gettysburg 61, Shippensburg 46
Girard 68, Northwestern 33
Glendale 42, Curwensville 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37
Grove City, Ohio 39, Hickory 36
Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17
Hatboro-Horsham 50, Upper Moreland 48
Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 51
Highlands 82, Knoch 63
Hill-Freedman 58, Mastery Charter South 49
Imhotep Charter 90, Abraham Lincoln 36
Jeannette 56, Riverview 49, OT
Kennedy Catholic 71, Commodore Perry 24
Kensington 67, Franklin Learning Center 35
Keystone Oaks 62, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54
Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Cocalico 33
Lincoln Park Charter 81, Blackhawk 42
Manheim Central 67, Warwick 60
Mapletown 57, West Greene 42
Marian Catholic 63, Lourdes Regional 40
Martin Luther King 67, School of the Future 39
McGuffey 70, Waynesburg Central 31
McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53
Mercer 60, Sharpsville 43
Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 32
Mid Valley 61, Riverside 38
Midd-West 48, Juniata 33
Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49
Montrose 56, Elk Lake 43
Moon 67, Mars 52
Mount Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41
Mountain View 55, Susquehanna 42
Neshaminy 53, Central Bucks East 42
Neumann 71, Northwest Area 55
New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47
North Allegheny 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46
North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74
North Penn 56, Bensalem 51
North Pocono 56, Wallenpaupack 45
North Schuylkill 45, Tamaqua 38
Northumberland Christian 68, Meadowbrook Christian 20
Norwin 47, Hempfield Area 46
Octorara 62, Lancaster Catholic 47
Oil City 63, Titusville 49
Old Forge 52, Lakeland 40
Olney Charter 93, Parkway Center City 42
Overbrook 84, Gratz 72
Palmerton 63, Catasauqua 39
Palumbo 66, Philadelphia George Washington 38
Parkland 58, Bethlehem Catholic 33
Pen Argyl 51, Palisades 41
Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34
Penn Manor 57, Solanco 37
Pennridge 66, Council Rock South 56
Pennsbury 47, Central Bucks West 27
Peters Township 75, Bethel Park 68
Philadelphia Academy Charter 53, Swenson 52
Philadelphia MC&S 73, Bartram 39
Philadelphia Northeast 42, Engineering And Science 40
Philipsburg-Osceola 43, Clearfield 40
Pine Grove 47, Pottsville 41
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour High School 18
Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Beaver Area 57
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 72, William Tennent 52
Pope John Paul II 47, Pottsgrove 25
Port Allegany 62, Austin 28
Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43
Radnor 50, Holy Ghost Prep 35
Reading 102, Daniel Boone 24
Redbank Valley 57, Union 42
Roxborough 61, Tacony Academy 29
Saegertown 69, Maplewood 33
Science Leadership Center City 54, Philadelphia Military Academy at Elverson 42
Scranton 82, Honesdale 71
Scranton Holy Cross 58, Dunmore 27
Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76
Seton-LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56
Sharon 61, Slippery Rock 59
South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36
South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 23
South Williamsport 59, Sullivan County 41
Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66
Spring-Ford 69, Norristown 50
State College 55, Central Dauphin 38
Steel Valley 77, South Park 63
Strawberry Mansion 48, Preparatory Charter High School 41
Sun Valley 51, Bayard Rustin High School 48
Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20
Trinity 58, Ringgold 19
Union Area 83, Avella 34
Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57, OT
Unionville 71, Lancaster McCaskey 45
Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46
Valley View 74, Scranton Prep 57
Vaux Big Picture 52, Sayre 38
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 39
Waynesboro 46, Northern York 44
West Chester East 67, Downingtown East 42
West Middlesex 60, Reynolds 53
West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50
West Scranton 67, Delaware Valley 44
Wilson 56, Bangor 52
Wissahickon 65, Lower Moreland 59
Yough 81, Charleroi 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/