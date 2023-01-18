AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 67, Springfield Montco 22

Academy of the New Church 68, Friends Select 55

Allentown Central Catholic 70, Bethlehem Liberty 57

Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 55

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, St. Joseph 56

Armstrong 50, Plum 29

Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54

Benjamin Franklin 91, Mariana Bracetti 44

Berlin-Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64

Bishop Canevin 87, Winchester Thurston 40

Blue Mountain 52, Lehighton 41

Bodine 79, Penn Treaty 73

Burrell 78, Valley 41

Cambridge Springs 61, Union City 33

Carbondale 71, Lackawanna Trail 40

Carlynton 72, Cornell 22

Central Bucks South 66, Harry S. Truman 22

Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45

Chartiers-Houston High School 53, Carmichaels 50

Cheltenham 62, Quakertown 45

Chester 73, Interboro 50

Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56

Columbia 55, Pequea Valley 34

Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 45

Constitution 61, Mastery Charter North 48

Corry 59, Conneaut Area 52

Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 46

Dallas 64, Crestwood 45

Deer Lakes 53, Shady Side Academy 51

Derry 63, Ligonier Valley 28

Dobbins/Randolph 70, Masterman 20

East Stroudsburg South 62, Stroudsburg 27

Edison 47, Mastbaum 41

Ephrata 67, Elizabethtown 63

Erie 51, Harbor Creek 45

Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Meadville 47

    • Executive Charter 58, La Academia Charter 52

    Fairview 62, North East 57

    Farrell 70, Jamestown 46

    Fels 66, Belmont Charter 20

    Forest City 60, Blue Ridge 58

    Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49

    Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45

    Frankford 58, Paul Robeson 48

    Franklin 68, Warren 62

    Franklin Towne Charter 72, KIPP Dubois 57

    Freedom Area 68, New Brighton 11

    Freeport 80, Indiana 42

    GAMP 66, Rush 36

    Gateway 85, Greater Latrobe 70

    General McLane 71, Fort Leboeuf 41

    George School 80, Germantown Friends 51

    Germantown Academy 52, Haverford School 48

    Gettysburg 61, Shippensburg 46

    Girard 68, Northwestern 33

    Glendale 42, Curwensville 40

    Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37

    Grove City, Ohio 39, Hickory 36

    Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17

    Hatboro-Horsham 50, Upper Moreland 48

    Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 51

    Highlands 82, Knoch 63

    Hill-Freedman 58, Mastery Charter South 49

    Imhotep Charter 90, Abraham Lincoln 36

    Jeannette 56, Riverview 49, OT

    Kennedy Catholic 71, Commodore Perry 24

    Kensington 67, Franklin Learning Center 35

    Keystone Oaks 62, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54

    Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45

    Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Cocalico 33

    Lincoln Park Charter 81, Blackhawk 42

    Manheim Central 67, Warwick 60

    Mapletown 57, West Greene 42

    Marian Catholic 63, Lourdes Regional 40

    Martin Luther King 67, School of the Future 39

    McGuffey 70, Waynesburg Central 31

    McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53

    Mercer 60, Sharpsville 43

    Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 32

    Mid Valley 61, Riverside 38

    Midd-West 48, Juniata 33

    Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49

    Montrose 56, Elk Lake 43

    Moon 67, Mars 52

    Mount Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41

    Mountain View 55, Susquehanna 42

    Neshaminy 53, Central Bucks East 42

    Neumann 71, Northwest Area 55

    New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47

    North Allegheny 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46

    North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74

    North Penn 56, Bensalem 51

    North Pocono 56, Wallenpaupack 45

    North Schuylkill 45, Tamaqua 38

    Northumberland Christian 68, Meadowbrook Christian 20

    Norwin 47, Hempfield Area 46

    Octorara 62, Lancaster Catholic 47

    Oil City 63, Titusville 49

    Old Forge 52, Lakeland 40

    Olney Charter 93, Parkway Center City 42

    Overbrook 84, Gratz 72

    Palmerton 63, Catasauqua 39

    Palumbo 66, Philadelphia George Washington 38

    Parkland 58, Bethlehem Catholic 33

    Pen Argyl 51, Palisades 41

    Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34

    Penn Manor 57, Solanco 37

    Pennridge 66, Council Rock South 56

    Pennsbury 47, Central Bucks West 27

    Peters Township 75, Bethel Park 68

    Philadelphia Academy Charter 53, Swenson 52

    Philadelphia MC&S 73, Bartram 39

    Philadelphia Northeast 42, Engineering And Science 40

    Philipsburg-Osceola 43, Clearfield 40

    Pine Grove 47, Pottsville 41

    Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour High School 18

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Beaver Area 57

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 72, William Tennent 52

    Pope John Paul II 47, Pottsgrove 25

    Port Allegany 62, Austin 28

    Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43

    Radnor 50, Holy Ghost Prep 35

    Reading 102, Daniel Boone 24

    Redbank Valley 57, Union 42

    Roxborough 61, Tacony Academy 29

    Saegertown 69, Maplewood 33

    Science Leadership Center City 54, Philadelphia Military Academy at Elverson 42

    Scranton 82, Honesdale 71

    Scranton Holy Cross 58, Dunmore 27

    Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76

    Seton-LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56

    Sharon 61, Slippery Rock 59

    South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46

    South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36

    South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 23

    South Williamsport 59, Sullivan County 41

    Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66

    Spring-Ford 69, Norristown 50

    State College 55, Central Dauphin 38

    Steel Valley 77, South Park 63

    Strawberry Mansion 48, Preparatory Charter High School 41

    Sun Valley 51, Bayard Rustin High School 48

    Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20

    Trinity 58, Ringgold 19

    Union Area 83, Avella 34

    Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57, OT

    Unionville 71, Lancaster McCaskey 45

    Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46

    Valley View 74, Scranton Prep 57

    Vaux Big Picture 52, Sayre 38

    Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 39

    Waynesboro 46, Northern York 44

    West Chester East 67, Downingtown East 42

    West Middlesex 60, Reynolds 53

    West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50

    West Scranton 67, Delaware Valley 44

    Wilson 56, Bangor 52

    Wissahickon 65, Lower Moreland 59

    Yough 81, Charleroi 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

