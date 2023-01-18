Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 67, Springfield Montco 22

Academy of the New Church 68, Friends Select 55

Allentown Central Catholic 70, Bethlehem Liberty 57

Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 55

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, St. Joseph 56

Armstrong 50, Plum 29

Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54

Benjamin Franklin 91, Mariana Bracetti 44

Berlin-Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64

Bishop Canevin 87, Winchester Thurston 40

Blue Mountain 52, Lehighton 41

Bodine 79, Penn Treaty 73

Burrell 78, Valley 41

Cambridge Springs 61, Union City 33

Carbondale 71, Lackawanna Trail 40

Carlynton 72, Cornell 22

Central Bucks South 66, Harry S. Truman 22

Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45

Chartiers-Houston High School 53, Carmichaels 50

Cheltenham 62, Quakertown 45

Chester 73, Interboro 50

Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56

Columbia 55, Pequea Valley 34

Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 45

Constitution 61, Mastery Charter North 48

Corry 59, Conneaut Area 52

Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 46

Dallas 64, Crestwood 45

Deer Lakes 53, Shady Side Academy 51

Derry 63, Ligonier Valley 28

Dobbins/Randolph 70, Masterman 20

East Stroudsburg South 62, Stroudsburg 27

Edison 47, Mastbaum 41

Ephrata 67, Elizabethtown 63

Erie 51, Harbor Creek 45

Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Meadville 47

Executive Charter 58, La Academia Charter 52

Fairview 62, North East 57

Farrell 70, Jamestown 46

Fels 66, Belmont Charter 20

Forest City 60, Blue Ridge 58

Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49

Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45

Frankford 58, Paul Robeson 48

Franklin 68, Warren 62

Franklin Towne Charter 72, KIPP Dubois 57

Freedom Area 68, New Brighton 11

Freeport 80, Indiana 42

GAMP 66, Rush 36

Gateway 85, Greater Latrobe 70

General McLane 71, Fort Leboeuf 41

George School 80, Germantown Friends 51

Germantown Academy 52, Haverford School 48

Gettysburg 61, Shippensburg 46

Girard 68, Northwestern 33

Glendale 42, Curwensville 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37

Grove City, Ohio 39, Hickory 36

Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17

Hatboro-Horsham 50, Upper Moreland 48

Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 51

Highlands 82, Knoch 63

Hill-Freedman 58, Mastery Charter South 49

Imhotep Charter 90, Abraham Lincoln 36

Jeannette 56, Riverview 49, OT

Kennedy Catholic 71, Commodore Perry 24

Kensington 67, Franklin Learning Center 35

Keystone Oaks 62, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54

Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Cocalico 33

Lincoln Park Charter 81, Blackhawk 42

Manheim Central 67, Warwick 60

Mapletown 57, West Greene 42

Marian Catholic 63, Lourdes Regional 40

Martin Luther King 67, School of the Future 39

McGuffey 70, Waynesburg Central 31

McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53

Mercer 60, Sharpsville 43

Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 32

Mid Valley 61, Riverside 38

Midd-West 48, Juniata 33

Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49

Montrose 56, Elk Lake 43

Moon 67, Mars 52

Mount Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41

Mountain View 55, Susquehanna 42

Neshaminy 53, Central Bucks East 42

Neumann 71, Northwest Area 55

New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47

North Allegheny 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46

North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74

North Penn 56, Bensalem 51

North Pocono 56, Wallenpaupack 45

North Schuylkill 45, Tamaqua 38

Northumberland Christian 68, Meadowbrook Christian 20

Norwin 47, Hempfield Area 46

Octorara 62, Lancaster Catholic 47

Oil City 63, Titusville 49

Old Forge 52, Lakeland 40

Olney Charter 93, Parkway Center City 42

Overbrook 84, Gratz 72

Palmerton 63, Catasauqua 39

Palumbo 66, Philadelphia George Washington 38

Parkland 58, Bethlehem Catholic 33

Pen Argyl 51, Palisades 41

Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34

Penn Manor 57, Solanco 37

Pennridge 66, Council Rock South 56

Pennsbury 47, Central Bucks West 27

Peters Township 75, Bethel Park 68

Philadelphia Academy Charter 53, Swenson 52

Philadelphia MC&S 73, Bartram 39

Philadelphia Northeast 42, Engineering And Science 40

Philipsburg-Osceola 43, Clearfield 40

Pine Grove 47, Pottsville 41

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour High School 18

Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Beaver Area 57

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 72, William Tennent 52

Pope John Paul II 47, Pottsgrove 25

Port Allegany 62, Austin 28

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43

Radnor 50, Holy Ghost Prep 35

Reading 102, Daniel Boone 24

Redbank Valley 57, Union 42

Roxborough 61, Tacony Academy 29

Saegertown 69, Maplewood 33

Science Leadership Center City 54, Philadelphia Military Academy at Elverson 42

Scranton 82, Honesdale 71

Scranton Holy Cross 58, Dunmore 27

Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76

Seton-LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56

Sharon 61, Slippery Rock 59

South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36

South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 23

South Williamsport 59, Sullivan County 41

Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66

Spring-Ford 69, Norristown 50

State College 55, Central Dauphin 38

Steel Valley 77, South Park 63

Strawberry Mansion 48, Preparatory Charter High School 41

Sun Valley 51, Bayard Rustin High School 48

Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20

Trinity 58, Ringgold 19

Union Area 83, Avella 34

Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57, OT

Unionville 71, Lancaster McCaskey 45

Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46

Valley View 74, Scranton Prep 57

Vaux Big Picture 52, Sayre 38

Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 39

Waynesboro 46, Northern York 44

West Chester East 67, Downingtown East 42

West Middlesex 60, Reynolds 53

West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50

West Scranton 67, Delaware Valley 44

Wilson 56, Bangor 52

Wissahickon 65, Lower Moreland 59

Yough 81, Charleroi 38

