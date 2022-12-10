AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60

Avon 77, South Vigo 54

Cooper, Ky. 73, Linton 61

Crown Point 65, Southport 59

Fishers 79, Bloomington North 60

Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Decatur 52

Jasper 49, Gibson Southern 34

LaPorte LaLumiere 69, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 52

Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland Co. 36

Manchester 50, Huntington North 36

Mooresville 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 58

N. Daviess 40, Beech Grove 38

Northridge 38, Angola 33

Norwell 78, Franklin Central 43

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, Goshen 64, OT

Tri-West 58, W. Lafayette 51

Union (Dugger) 44, N. Vermillion 37

___

