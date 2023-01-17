Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Catholic 69, Capitol 36
Bell City 44, Oakdale 34
Carver 49, Abramson 15
Cedar Creek 45, Saline 11
Denham Springs 58, French Settlement 28
East St. John 54, Alexandria 52
Fairview 77, Scotlandville 51
Geo Next Generation 35, Livingston Collegiate Academy 28
Hathaway 79, Northside, Va. 42
John Curtis Christian 64, West Jefferson 45
Lafayette 79, Oak Hill 55
Liberty 68, Northshore 39
Pope John Paul 31, Sacred Heart 26
Salmen 51, Bolton 45
St. Amant 70, Carroll 57
St. Katharine Drexel 46, Crescent City 19
Starks 52, Converse 41
Walker 57, Huntington 35
Zachary 69, Dutchtown 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berwick vs. Westminster Christian (LAF), ccd.
St. Thomas More vs. Vandebilt Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/