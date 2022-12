Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckhorn vs. Martin County, ccd.

Lyon Co. vs. Caldwell Co., ccd.

Meade Co. vs. Taylor Co., ccd.

Phelps vs. Leslie Co., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/