Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 66, Hi-Line 60

Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44

Cornerstone Christian 44, Omaha Christian Academy 34

Cozad 38, Gothenburg 29

Cross County 59, Twin River 34

Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64

Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

East Butler 49, Dorchester 35

Elkhorn Mount Michael 64, Boys Town 63

Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44

Fillmore Central 55, Heartland 32

Gering 51, Wheatland, Wyo. 39

Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43

Harvard 49, Elba 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37

Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57

Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 55

Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Battle Creek 51

Malcolm 55, Ralston 47

Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57

Mitchell 52, Torrington, Wyo. 37

Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53

O’Neill 75, Ainsworth 46

Ord 64, Burwell 46

Osceola 70, Friend 44

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Perkins County 46, Chase County 31

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 76, Alliance 56

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 53

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34

St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Syracuse 52, Arlington 41

Wallace 41, South Platte 34

    • Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

    Weeping Water 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 43

    West Holt 37, North Central 31

    Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42

    Winside 55, Walthill 47

    Wood River 44, Sutton 35

    Wynot 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 51

    MUDECAS Tournament=

    A Division=

    Semifinal=

    Parkview Christian 61, Palmyra 50

    Tri County 43, Freeman 35

    B Division=

    Semifinal=

    Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Diller-Odell 37

    Pawnee City 51, Exeter/Milligan 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

