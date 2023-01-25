Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beloit 63, Salina Sacred Heart 52
Bennington 66, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 32
Central Heights 56, Osawatomie 36
Chase 58, Natoma 45
Cherryvale 70, Neodesha 39
Dighton 57, Otis-Bison 36
Ellinwood 55, Minneapolis 36
Ellsworth 47, Plainville 42
Emporia 41, Manhattan 39
Frontenac 64, Pittsburg Colgan 44
Galena 47, Columbus 40
Garden City 63, Goodland 55
Girard 43, Fort Scott 38
Greeley County 62, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 38
Highland Park 76, Eudora 45
Hill City 63, Smith Center 33
Hoisington 61, Phillipsburg 46
Hoxie 43, Russell 38
Hutchinson 55, Derby 50
KC Piper 51, Leavenworth 38
La Crosse 59, St. John 34
Lakeside 59, Lincoln 41
Lawrence Free State 63, SM North 38
Lyndon 59, Heritage Christian 56
Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43
McPherson 51, Andale 36
Mulvane 58, Clearwater 37
Olpe 96, Southern Coffey 7
Osage City 61, Ottawa 58
Osborne 69, Wilson 52
Rawlins County 62, Logan/Palco 47
Rock Hills 41, Tescott 31
Silver Lake 81, Santa Fe Trail 62
Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43
Solomon 65, Flint Hills Christian 31
Southeast Saline 75, Republic County 23
St. Mary’s Academy 70, Topeka 60
Sylvan-Lucas 57, Southern Cloud 44
Thunder Ridge 64, Pike Valley 45
Topeka West 65, Basehor-Linwood 59
Troy 60, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 59, OT
Victoria 46, Ellis 31
Wamego 70, Council Grove 40
Weskan 68, Heartland Christian 34
Wichita Defenders Homeschool 61, Central Christian 44
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42
Hillsboro Tournament=
Third Place=
Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40
SPIAA Tournament=
Consolation=
Satanta 52, Spearville 51
Quarterfinal=
Meade 62, Bucklin 51
Pawnee Heights 56, Minneola 48
South Gray 48, South Central 42
