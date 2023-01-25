AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit 63, Salina Sacred Heart 52

Bennington 66, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 32

Central Heights 56, Osawatomie 36

Chase 58, Natoma 45

Cherryvale 70, Neodesha 39

Dighton 57, Otis-Bison 36

Ellinwood 55, Minneapolis 36

Ellsworth 47, Plainville 42

Emporia 41, Manhattan 39

Frontenac 64, Pittsburg Colgan 44

Galena 47, Columbus 40

Garden City 63, Goodland 55

Girard 43, Fort Scott 38

Greeley County 62, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 38

Highland Park 76, Eudora 45

Hill City 63, Smith Center 33

Hoisington 61, Phillipsburg 46

Hoxie 43, Russell 38

Hutchinson 55, Derby 50

KC Piper 51, Leavenworth 38

La Crosse 59, St. John 34

Lakeside 59, Lincoln 41

Lawrence Free State 63, SM North 38

Lyndon 59, Heritage Christian 56

Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43

McPherson 51, Andale 36

Mulvane 58, Clearwater 37

Olpe 96, Southern Coffey 7

Osage City 61, Ottawa 58

Osborne 69, Wilson 52

Rawlins County 62, Logan/Palco 47

Rock Hills 41, Tescott 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Lake 81, Santa Fe Trail 62

Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43

Solomon 65, Flint Hills Christian 31

Southeast Saline 75, Republic County 23

St. Mary’s Academy 70, Topeka 60

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Southern Cloud 44

Thunder Ridge 64, Pike Valley 45

Topeka West 65, Basehor-Linwood 59

Troy 60, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 59, OT

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

    • Victoria 46, Ellis 31

    Wamego 70, Council Grove 40

    Weskan 68, Heartland Christian 34

    Wichita Defenders Homeschool 61, Central Christian 44

    Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42

    Hillsboro Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40

    SPIAA Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Satanta 52, Spearville 51

    Quarterfinal=

    Meade 62, Bucklin 51

    Pawnee Heights 56, Minneola 48

    South Gray 48, South Central 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.