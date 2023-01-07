Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 61, Scio 6
Astoria 51, Scappoose 20
Baker 55, Madras 45
Bandon 45, Oakland 33
Banks 43, Corbett 41
Beaverton 45, Barlow 34
Brookings-Harbor 49, Cascade Christian 33
Canby 75, Parkrose 11
Central Linn 43, East Linn Christian 29
Churchill 34, McMinnville 33
Colton 52, Kennedy 14
Coquille 68, Sutherlin 37
Crane 56, Nixyaawii 45
Creswell 59, La Pine 23
Crosshill Christian 57, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 31
Crosspoint Christian 60, Prospect 29
Echo 54, Pilot Rock 26
Elmira 34, Harrisburg 31
Faith Bible 55, Clatskanie 27
Gervais 54, Regis 29
Gladstone 72, Stayton 41
Gold Beach 35, Illinois Valley 23
Henley 54, Marist 41
Hermiston 66, Pasco, Wash. 43
Imbler 56, Cove 33
Ione/Arlington 41, Weston-McEwen 31
Jefferson 53, Sheridan 34
Jesuit 61, La Salle 33
Knappa 46, Mannahouse Christian 18
La Grande 39, Crook County 34
Lake Oswego 34, North Medford 33
Lakeridge 75, Liberty 43
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 51, Hood River 30
Mitchell/Spray 50, Bickleton, Wash. 15
Molalla 55, Tillamook 37
Myrtle Point 44, Yoncalla 18
Nestucca 50, Gaston 25
North Douglas 60, Pacific 10
North Valley 50, St. Mary’s 42
Nyssa 46, Riverside 13
Oakridge 67, Toledo 37
Pendleton 57, Ontario 10
Pleasant Hill 48, Sweet Home 18
Powers 52, Days Creek 33
Prairie City/Burnt River 48, Jordan Valley 26
Putnam 52, Hillsboro 35
Riverdale 42, Neah-Kah-Nie 27
Rogue River 62, Lakeview 6
Roseburg 45, Aloha 34
Sandy 39, Glencoe 38
Santiam 46, Culver 19
Santiam Christian 56, Taft 30
Sheldon 57, Sherwood 33
Sherman 42, Condon 30
Sisters 41, Siuslaw 9
South Wasco County 89, Dufur 14
Southridge 72, St. Mary’s Academy 30
Springfield 46, Crater 41
St. Helens 39, Seaside 34
St. Paul 77, C.S. Lewis 18
Thurston 47, Ashland 45
Tigard 53, Nelson 29
Trout Lake, Wash. 48, Horizon Christian Hood River 18
Tualatin 49, Newberg 28
Umpqua Valley Christian 43, Riddle 10
Union 39, Elgin 26
Vale 53, McLoughlin 15
Vernonia 46, Portland Christian 25
West Linn 55, Westview 43
Western Christian High School 40, Blanchet Catholic 22
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Junction City 46, Hidden Valley 29
Marshfield 53, Klamath 44
Mazama 50, Cottage Grove 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wilsonville vs. Willamette, ccd.
___
