Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany, Md. 63, Frankfort 35
Bridgeport 55, Grafton 52
Chapmanville 68, Scott 48
East Fairmont 65, Lincoln 54, OT
East Hardy 72, Petersburg 32
Fairmont Senior 74, Elkins 38
George Washington 86, Huntington 83, 2OT
James Monroe 85, Greenbrier West 62
Jefferson 86, Musselman 54
Keyser 53, Trinity 49, OT
Lewis County 66, Robert C. Byrd 51
Linsly 71, Weir 57
Logan 57, Poca 47
Martinsburg 57, Hampshire 54
Nicholas County 75, Braxton County 53
Nitro 56, Sissonville 46
Philip Barbour 53, North Marion 47
Princeton 79, Bluefield 67
Ravenswood 54, Ritchie County 45
Ripley 70, Parkersburg 62
Roane County 57, Gilmer County 26
Shady Spring 72, Winfield 35
South Charleston 42, Cabell Midland 41
South Harrison 61, Doddridge County 30
St. Marys 59, Wahama 52
Tolsia 49, Wayne 38
Tygarts Valley 56, Notre Dame 45
Tyler Consolidated 57, Wirt County 42
Valley Wetzel 68, Calhoun County 66
Valley Wetzel 68, Cameron 32
Westside 60, Liberty Raleigh 47
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 53, Brooke 47
Woodrow Wilson 85, Capital 47
Wyoming East 80, Independence 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/