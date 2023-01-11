AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany, Md. 63, Frankfort 35

Bridgeport 55, Grafton 52

Chapmanville 68, Scott 48

East Fairmont 65, Lincoln 54, OT

East Hardy 72, Petersburg 32

Fairmont Senior 74, Elkins 38

George Washington 86, Huntington 83, 2OT

James Monroe 85, Greenbrier West 62

Jefferson 86, Musselman 54

Keyser 53, Trinity 49, OT

Lewis County 66, Robert C. Byrd 51

Linsly 71, Weir 57

Logan 57, Poca 47

Martinsburg 57, Hampshire 54

Nicholas County 75, Braxton County 53

Nitro 56, Sissonville 46

Philip Barbour 53, North Marion 47

Princeton 79, Bluefield 67

Ravenswood 54, Ritchie County 45

Ripley 70, Parkersburg 62

Roane County 57, Gilmer County 26

Shady Spring 72, Winfield 35

South Charleston 42, Cabell Midland 41

South Harrison 61, Doddridge County 30

St. Marys 59, Wahama 52

Tolsia 49, Wayne 38

Tygarts Valley 56, Notre Dame 45

Tyler Consolidated 57, Wirt County 42

Valley Wetzel 68, Calhoun County 66

Valley Wetzel 68, Cameron 32

Westside 60, Liberty Raleigh 47

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 53, Brooke 47

Woodrow Wilson 85, Capital 47

Wyoming East 80, Independence 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

