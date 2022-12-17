Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork, Utah 72, Meridian 47
Bonners Ferry 82, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 50
Capital 71, Ridgevue 58
Coeur d’Alene 82, Central Valley, Wash. 43
Dietrich 49, Murtaugh 39
Emmett 61, Twin Falls 56
Grace Lutheran 43, Mackay 35
Highland 43, Nezperce 36
Highland 54, Century 51, OT
Hillcrest 85, Bonneville 30
Kentridge, Wash. 67, Post Falls 62, OT
McCall-Donnelly 69, Parma 37
Middleton 60, Fruitland 36
Moscow 64, Lakeland 44
N. Gem 46, Taylor’s Crossing 45
New Plymouth 57, Marsing 25
Rigby 46, Blackfoot 42
Rockland 61, Leadore 40
Sky View, Utah 72, Madison 57
Skyline 47, Idaho Falls 34
Skyview 46, La Grande, Ore. 32
Snake River 63, Kimberly 50
St. Maries 56, Lakeside 50
Valley 64, Gooding 39
W. Jefferson 79, South Fremont 50
Watersprings 57, Raft River 48
Weiser 56, Vale, Ore. 48
Wood River 41, Buhl 35
Curtis Winter Classic=
Lake City 70, Central Catholic, Ore. 49
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake 56, Green River, Wyo. 44
Grace 53, Farson-Eden, Wyo. 39
Riverton, Wyo. 60, Grace 41
West Side 57, Rock Springs, Wyo. 39
Owyhee Tournament=
Aberdeen 73, Ontario, Ore. 38
Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=
Baker, Ore. 72, Rocky Mountain 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/