Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork, Utah 72, Meridian 47

Bonners Ferry 82, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 50

Capital 71, Ridgevue 58

Coeur d’Alene 82, Central Valley, Wash. 43

Dietrich 49, Murtaugh 39

Emmett 61, Twin Falls 56

Grace Lutheran 43, Mackay 35

Highland 43, Nezperce 36

Highland 54, Century 51, OT

Hillcrest 85, Bonneville 30

Kentridge, Wash. 67, Post Falls 62, OT

McCall-Donnelly 69, Parma 37

Middleton 60, Fruitland 36

Moscow 64, Lakeland 44

N. Gem 46, Taylor’s Crossing 45

New Plymouth 57, Marsing 25

Rigby 46, Blackfoot 42

Rockland 61, Leadore 40

Sky View, Utah 72, Madison 57

Skyline 47, Idaho Falls 34

Skyview 46, La Grande, Ore. 32

Snake River 63, Kimberly 50

St. Maries 56, Lakeside 50

Valley 64, Gooding 39

W. Jefferson 79, South Fremont 50

Watersprings 57, Raft River 48

Weiser 56, Vale, Ore. 48

Wood River 41, Buhl 35

Curtis Winter Classic=

Lake City 70, Central Catholic, Ore. 49

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake 56, Green River, Wyo. 44

Grace 53, Farson-Eden, Wyo. 39

Riverton, Wyo. 60, Grace 41

West Side 57, Rock Springs, Wyo. 39

Owyhee Tournament=

Aberdeen 73, Ontario, Ore. 38

Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=

Baker, Ore. 72, Rocky Mountain 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

