Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cokeville 53, Rich County, Utah 49

Douglas 58, Buffalo 52

Encampment 44, Rock River 25

Kemmerer 41, Big Piney 27

Laramie 65, Rawlins 39

Lingle-Fort Laramie 53, Lusk 30

Little Snake River 40, Saratoga 32

Lyman 48, Evanston 45

Moorcroft 58, Oelrichs, S.D. 19

Pinedale 61, Jackson Hole 5

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 67, Campbell County 48

Scottsbluff, Neb. 61, Cheyenne Central 58

Shoshoni 49, Big Horn 44

Upton 37, New Underwood, S.D. 26

Big Horn Basin Classic=

Burlington 58, Lander 44

Lander 44, Lovell 42

Powell 55, Riverside 22

Powell 57, Wyoming Indian 41

Thermopolis 59, Greybull 26

Worland 57, Wind River 46

Wyoming Indian 47, Riverside 30

Little Six Tournament=

Meeteetse 20, Hanna-Elk Mountain 6

Meeteetse 45, Midwest 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cody vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.

Sheridan vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd.

Thunder Basin vs. Green River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

