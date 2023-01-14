Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cokeville 53, Rich County, Utah 49
Douglas 58, Buffalo 52
Encampment 44, Rock River 25
Kemmerer 41, Big Piney 27
Laramie 65, Rawlins 39
Lingle-Fort Laramie 53, Lusk 30
Little Snake River 40, Saratoga 32
Lyman 48, Evanston 45
Moorcroft 58, Oelrichs, S.D. 19
Pinedale 61, Jackson Hole 5
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 67, Campbell County 48
Scottsbluff, Neb. 61, Cheyenne Central 58
Shoshoni 49, Big Horn 44
Upton 37, New Underwood, S.D. 26
Big Horn Basin Classic=
Burlington 58, Lander 44
Lander 44, Lovell 42
Powell 55, Riverside 22
Powell 57, Wyoming Indian 41
Thermopolis 59, Greybull 26
Worland 57, Wind River 46
Wyoming Indian 47, Riverside 30
Little Six Tournament=
Meeteetse 20, Hanna-Elk Mountain 6
Meeteetse 45, Midwest 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cody vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.
Sheridan vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd.
Thunder Basin vs. Green River, ppd.
