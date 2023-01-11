Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 65, N. Miami 36
Barr-Reeve 71, Washington Catholic 19
Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Career Academy 35
Blue River 68, Union (Modoc) 13
Boonville 59, Evansville Reitz 56
Bowman Academy 63, S. Bend Adams 52
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, DeKalb 47
Cascade 46, Northview 43
Christian Academy 83, Silver Creek 71
Clay City 67, Eminence 47
Concord 52, New Prairie 38
Delphi 53, Clinton Central 43
Frederick Fraize, Ky. 70, Cannelton 48
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51, Homestead 27
Ft. Wayne North 75, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 71
Hammond Central 64, Portage 48
Hancock Co., Ky. 73, Tell City 32
Jasper 44, Southridge 23
LaPorte 66, Lowell 36
Lake Central 67, Highland 21
Lakewood Park 37, S. Bend Trinity 34
Michigan City 65, S. Bend Riley 63
Morgan Twp. 68, River Forest 39
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 50, N. Posey 49
New Albany 103, Southwestern (Hanover) 74
Northfield 44, Winamac 36
Norwell 79, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57
Oak Hill 62, Southwood 51
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 74, Evansville Memorial 58
Penn 50, Warsaw 40
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 71, Indpls Washington 69, OT
Rensselaer 57, S. Newton 16
S. Bend Clay 73, Oregon-Davis 25
S. Central (Elizabeth) 54, W. Washington 30
S. Ripley 63, Oldenburg 25
Shelbyville 50, Columbus East 49, OT
Taylor 64, Eastbrook 45
University 52, Shenandoah 24
W. Central 50, Calumet 47
Westville 41, Washington Twp. 38
Allen County Tournament=
First Round=
Adams Central 82, S. Adams 30
Heritage 29, Jay Co. 28
Woodlan 71, Bluffton 52
Johnson County Tournament=
First Round=
Franklin 65, Greenwood Christian 47
Greenwood 43, Edinburgh 40
Whiteland 69, Indian Creek 54
Semifinal=
Franklin 65, Greenwood 47
Marion County Tournament=
First Round=
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Beech Grove 44
Indpls Brebeuf 60, Decatur Central 42
Indpls Pike 98, Speedway 68
Indpls Roncalli 56, Indpls N. Central 54
Lawrence Central 60, Franklin Central 48
Lawrence North 65, Indpls Lutheran 63
Southport 58, Indpls Perry Meridian 38
Warren Central 73, Indpls Park Tudor 47
Northeast Corner Tournament=
First Round=
Eastside 47, Churubusco 39
Fremont 61, Garrett 54
Lakeland 83, Hamilton 28
Prairie Hts. 43, Fairfield 41, OT
