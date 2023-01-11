AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 65, N. Miami 36

Barr-Reeve 71, Washington Catholic 19

Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Career Academy 35

Blue River 68, Union (Modoc) 13

Boonville 59, Evansville Reitz 56

Bowman Academy 63, S. Bend Adams 52

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, DeKalb 47

Cascade 46, Northview 43

Christian Academy 83, Silver Creek 71

Clay City 67, Eminence 47

Concord 52, New Prairie 38

Delphi 53, Clinton Central 43

Frederick Fraize, Ky. 70, Cannelton 48

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51, Homestead 27

Ft. Wayne North 75, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 71

Hammond Central 64, Portage 48

Hancock Co., Ky. 73, Tell City 32

Jasper 44, Southridge 23

LaPorte 66, Lowell 36

Lake Central 67, Highland 21

Lakewood Park 37, S. Bend Trinity 34

Michigan City 65, S. Bend Riley 63

Morgan Twp. 68, River Forest 39

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 50, N. Posey 49

New Albany 103, Southwestern (Hanover) 74

Northfield 44, Winamac 36

Norwell 79, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57

Oak Hill 62, Southwood 51

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 74, Evansville Memorial 58

Penn 50, Warsaw 40

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 71, Indpls Washington 69, OT

Rensselaer 57, S. Newton 16

S. Bend Clay 73, Oregon-Davis 25

S. Central (Elizabeth) 54, W. Washington 30

S. Ripley 63, Oldenburg 25

Shelbyville 50, Columbus East 49, OT

Taylor 64, Eastbrook 45

    • University 52, Shenandoah 24

    W. Central 50, Calumet 47

    Westville 41, Washington Twp. 38

    Allen County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Adams Central 82, S. Adams 30

    Heritage 29, Jay Co. 28

    Woodlan 71, Bluffton 52

    Johnson County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Franklin 65, Greenwood Christian 47

    Greenwood 43, Edinburgh 40

    Whiteland 69, Indian Creek 54

    Semifinal=

    Franklin 65, Greenwood 47

    Marion County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Indpls Ben Davis 63, Beech Grove 44

    Indpls Brebeuf 60, Decatur Central 42

    Indpls Pike 98, Speedway 68

    Indpls Roncalli 56, Indpls N. Central 54

    Lawrence Central 60, Franklin Central 48

    Lawrence North 65, Indpls Lutheran 63

    Southport 58, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

    Warren Central 73, Indpls Park Tudor 47

    Northeast Corner Tournament=

    First Round=

    Eastside 47, Churubusco 39

    Fremont 61, Garrett 54

    Lakeland 83, Hamilton 28

    Prairie Hts. 43, Fairfield 41, OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

