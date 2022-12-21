AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 89, St. Mary’s 51

Central Cass 74, Maple River 39

Dickinson 79, Legacy 75

Divide County 50, Mon-Dak 40

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Larimore 53

Dunseith 74, Bottineau 65

Fargo Davies 77, Fargo Shanley 57

Flasher 73, Center-Stanton 48

Grand Forks Central 59, Wahpeton 37

Grand Forks Red River 77, West Fargo Horace 61

Griggs/Midkota 48, New Rockford-Sheyenne 46

Harding County, S.D. 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent 43

Hettinger/Scranton 47, Standing Rock 46

Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Hatton-Northwood 19

Jamestown 83, Valley City 55

Killdeer 57, Washburn 44

Kindred 70, Richland 54

LaMoure/L-M 34, Lisbon 23

Linton/HMB 47, Beach 44

Minot 103, Watford City 29

North Star 59, Des Lacs-Burlington 47

Northern Cass 72, Tri-State 38

Oak Grove Lutheran 83, Hankinson 60

Sargent County 67, Enderlin 44

South Border 69, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 20

Stanley 47, Surrey 38

Tioga 39, TGU 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

