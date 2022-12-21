Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 89, St. Mary’s 51
Central Cass 74, Maple River 39
Dickinson 79, Legacy 75
Divide County 50, Mon-Dak 40
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Larimore 53
Dunseith 74, Bottineau 65
Fargo Davies 77, Fargo Shanley 57
Flasher 73, Center-Stanton 48
Grand Forks Central 59, Wahpeton 37
Grand Forks Red River 77, West Fargo Horace 61
Griggs/Midkota 48, New Rockford-Sheyenne 46
Harding County, S.D. 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent 43
Hettinger/Scranton 47, Standing Rock 46
Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Hatton-Northwood 19
Jamestown 83, Valley City 55
Killdeer 57, Washburn 44
Kindred 70, Richland 54
LaMoure/L-M 34, Lisbon 23
Linton/HMB 47, Beach 44
Minot 103, Watford City 29
North Star 59, Des Lacs-Burlington 47
Northern Cass 72, Tri-State 38
Oak Grove Lutheran 83, Hankinson 60
Sargent County 67, Enderlin 44
South Border 69, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 20
Stanley 47, Surrey 38
Tioga 39, TGU 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/