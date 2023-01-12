Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 46, Burr Oak 28
Battle Creek St. Philip 31, Camden-Frontier 21
Beal City 63, Houghton Lake 41
Bear Lake 40, Baldwin 20
Breckenridge 49, Merrill 37
Brethren 72, Walkerville 23
Bronson 69, Sturgis 22
Buchanan 67, Berrien Springs 18
Carson City-Crystal 26, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 20
Coleman 53, Blanchard Montabella 30
Colon 56, Litchfield 23
Dansville 51, Portland St. Patrick 42
DeWitt 66, Richland Gull Lake 32
East Jackson 47, Addison 27
Evart 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 34
Farwell 45, Shepherd 25
Fife Lake Forest Area 52, Pellston 27
Fowler 44, Potterville 32
Fraser 52, Clawson 15
Gaylord St. Mary 53, Central Lake 38
Genesee 57, Montrose 53
Gladwin 31, Harrison 19
Grosse Pointe North 58, Grosse Pointe South 24
Hanover-Horton 34, Grass Lake 29
Hazel Park 35, Warren Lincoln 11
Hillsdale Academy 28, Climax-Scotts 13
Johannesburg-Lewiston 41, Bellaire 24
Laingsburg 36, Bath 26
Lake City 46, Roscommon 17
Macomb Dakota 70, Utica Eisenhower 41
Manistee Catholic Central 53, Mason County Eastern 32
Marysville 43, Sterling Heights Stevenson 18
McBain 56, Leroy Pine River 18
Michigan Center 47, Manchester 43
Morenci 54, Erie-Mason 41
New Haven 53, Clinton Township Clintondale 23
New Lothrop 37, Chesaning 28
Onaway 47, Mancelona 39
Oscoda 53, Tawas 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Saranac 26
Pittsford 48, Waldron 29
Port Huron 28, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20
Port Huron Northern 60, Romeo 30
Roseville 31, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 27
Springport 56, Napoleon 15
St. Clair Shores South Lake 48, L’Anse Creuse 41
Sterling Heights 22, Warren Woods Tower 18
Traverse City St. Francis 41, East Jordan 18
Utica Ford 63, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41
Warren Cousino HS 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43
Warren Fitzgerald 37, Center Line 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/