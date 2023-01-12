AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 46, Burr Oak 28

Battle Creek St. Philip 31, Camden-Frontier 21

Beal City 63, Houghton Lake 41

Bear Lake 40, Baldwin 20

Breckenridge 49, Merrill 37

Brethren 72, Walkerville 23

Bronson 69, Sturgis 22

Buchanan 67, Berrien Springs 18

Carson City-Crystal 26, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 20

Coleman 53, Blanchard Montabella 30

Colon 56, Litchfield 23

Dansville 51, Portland St. Patrick 42

DeWitt 66, Richland Gull Lake 32

East Jackson 47, Addison 27

Evart 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 34

Farwell 45, Shepherd 25

Fife Lake Forest Area 52, Pellston 27

Fowler 44, Potterville 32

Fraser 52, Clawson 15

Gaylord St. Mary 53, Central Lake 38

Genesee 57, Montrose 53

Gladwin 31, Harrison 19

Grosse Pointe North 58, Grosse Pointe South 24

Hanover-Horton 34, Grass Lake 29

Hazel Park 35, Warren Lincoln 11

Hillsdale Academy 28, Climax-Scotts 13

Johannesburg-Lewiston 41, Bellaire 24

Laingsburg 36, Bath 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City 46, Roscommon 17

Macomb Dakota 70, Utica Eisenhower 41

Manistee Catholic Central 53, Mason County Eastern 32

Marysville 43, Sterling Heights Stevenson 18

McBain 56, Leroy Pine River 18

Michigan Center 47, Manchester 43

Morenci 54, Erie-Mason 41

New Haven 53, Clinton Township Clintondale 23

New Lothrop 37, Chesaning 28

Sports

  • Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

  • Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics beat Pelicans

  • Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets

  • EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins

    • Onaway 47, Mancelona 39

    Oscoda 53, Tawas 27

    Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Saranac 26

    Pittsford 48, Waldron 29

    Port Huron 28, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20

    Port Huron Northern 60, Romeo 30

    Roseville 31, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 27

    Springport 56, Napoleon 15

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 48, L’Anse Creuse 41

    Sterling Heights 22, Warren Woods Tower 18

    Traverse City St. Francis 41, East Jordan 18

    Utica Ford 63, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41

    Warren Cousino HS 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43

    Warren Fitzgerald 37, Center Line 21

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.