Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 57, Nickerson 31

Arkansas City 54, Rose Hill 46

Basehor-Linwood 39, Leavenworth 28

Chetopa def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit

Colby 59, Hoxie 41

Dighton 45, Ness City 31

Dodge City 67, Garden Plain 57

Haven 53, Chaparral 41

Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43

Logan/Palco 52, Lakeside 39

Pike Valley 57, Tescott 30

Pittsburg 75, Parsons 52

Pratt 49, Kingman 44

Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42

Silver Lake 50, Rossville 43

Smith Center 62, Stockton 19

St. Mary’s Academy 53, Abilene 43

Sterling 51, Inman 50

Wamego 60, St. Mary’s 55

Wichita Independent 90, Eureka 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

