Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 57, Nickerson 31
Arkansas City 54, Rose Hill 46
Basehor-Linwood 39, Leavenworth 28
Chetopa def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit
Colby 59, Hoxie 41
Dighton 45, Ness City 31
Dodge City 67, Garden Plain 57
Haven 53, Chaparral 41
Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
Logan/Palco 52, Lakeside 39
Pike Valley 57, Tescott 30
Pittsburg 75, Parsons 52
Pratt 49, Kingman 44
Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42
Silver Lake 50, Rossville 43
Smith Center 62, Stockton 19
St. Mary’s Academy 53, Abilene 43
Sterling 51, Inman 50
Wamego 60, St. Mary’s 55
Wichita Independent 90, Eureka 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.
___
