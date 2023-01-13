Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman Academy 68, Gary West 62
Greensburg 51, Batesville 33
Hauser 42, Franklin Co. 40, OT
Heritage Christian 72, Indpls Herron 22
Indiana Deaf 55, Model, D.C. 6
Indpls Attucks 61, Victory College Prep 26
Indpls Ritter 95, Providence Cristo Rey 12
Mishawaka Marian 70, S. Bend Clay 36
Munster 54, Highland 34
New Palestine 58, Pendleton Hts. 41
Northeastern 71, Union City 32
S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46
S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40
S. Dearborn 59, Oldenburg 28
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Consolation=
Churubusco 93, Hamilton 69
Garrett 45, Fairfield 44
Westview 71, Angola 69
___
