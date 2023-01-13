AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman Academy 68, Gary West 62

Greensburg 51, Batesville 33

Hauser 42, Franklin Co. 40, OT

Heritage Christian 72, Indpls Herron 22

Indiana Deaf 55, Model, D.C. 6

Indpls Attucks 61, Victory College Prep 26

Indpls Ritter 95, Providence Cristo Rey 12

Mishawaka Marian 70, S. Bend Clay 36

Munster 54, Highland 34

New Palestine 58, Pendleton Hts. 41

Northeastern 71, Union City 32

S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46

S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40

S. Dearborn 59, Oldenburg 28

Northeast Corner Tournament=

Consolation=

Churubusco 93, Hamilton 69

Garrett 45, Fairfield 44

Westview 71, Angola 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

