Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 79, Willamette 48

Clackamas 52, Woodburn 50

Coquille 42, Monroe 41

Creswell 51, Marist 41

Heppner 59, Toledo 21

Portland Adventist 69, Gaston 38

R.A. Long, Wash. 78, Reynolds 30

Rainier 60, Jefferson 52

Seaside 57, The Dalles 56

South Wasco County 86, North Lake/Paisley 62

St. Helens 52, Colton 42

St. Paul 55, Southwest Christian 26

Stanfield 55, Vernonia 36

Tigard 61, Grant 40

Wells 83, Silverton 57

Westside Christian 78, Blanchet Catholic 61

Abby’s Tournament=

La Salle 52, Ashland 44

South Medford 60, Nelson 57

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Pendleton 46, Prairie, Idaho 33

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Burns 56, Cove 44

Echo 67, Enterprise 51

Nixyaawii 64, Powder Valley 30

Wallowa 45, Prairie City 36

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

Bandon 64, Mapleton 22

East Linn Christian 56, Myrtle Point 52

Kennedy 48, Siuslaw 25

North Douglas 57, Alsea 42

Barry Adams Invitational Tournament=

Churchill 62, Putnam 57

Parkrose 80, Glencoe 43

Thurston 52, Jefferson PDX 36

Barry Adams Invitational=

South Salem 65, Willamette 60

Cactus Jam=

Grants Pass 58, David Douglas 45

Crusader Classic=

Black=

Crane 58, Rogue Valley Adventist 45

Gold Beach 54, Amity 42

Mannahouse Christian 63, Sutherlin 23

Green=

Country Christian 54, Gervais 41

    • Dayton 66, Umatilla 26

    Willamette Valley Christian 52, Central Linn 48

    Fort Vancouver Tournament=

    Battle Ground, Wash. 88, Liberty 68

    De La Salle 66, Central Kitsap, Wash. 60

    Jaguar Holiday Tournament=

    Sandy 55, Century 53

    South Eugene 86, Franklin 72

    Les Schwab Invitational=

    Bishop Gorman, Nev. 73, Lincoln 58

    Duncanville, Texas 78, Beaverton 46

    Jesuit 57, Lake Oswego 42

    Redmond 79, Cleveland 72

    Roosevelt 76, Barlow 71

    West Linn 73, Tualatin 69

    Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

    Cascade Christian 74, La Center, Wash. 46

    Crook County 71, Crater 55

    Forest Grove 46, Caldera 35

    Mountain View 71, Newberg 36

    Roseburg 75, McNary 62

    Seattle Academy, Wash. 67, West Albany 45

    New Plymouth Tournament=

    Liberty Charter, Idaho 50, Adrian 45

    New Plymouth, Idaho 66, Ontario 31

    Newport Holiday Tournament=

    Catlin Gabel 47, Santiam 46

    Regis High Holiday Tournament=

    Regis 67, Crosshill Christian 57

    Riverdale Jingle Jam=

    Riverdale 71, Portland Christian 54

    SCTC Holiday Classic=

    Baker 100, North Salem 64

    Molalla 52, Sweet Home 38

    Stayton 64, Cottage Grove 51

    Sisters Holiday Shootout=

    Gladstone 64, Mazama 49

    Junction City 57, Henley 52

    Klamath 47, Sisters 38

    Madras 56, Banks 55

    The Holiday Classic Torrey Pines=

    Foothill, Nev. 62, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 51

    Truck-Stop Classic=

    Nampa Christian, Idaho 63, Nyssa 33

    Vale 59, Kamiah, Idaho 49

    Vince Dulcich Tournament=

    La Pine 50, Tillamook 38

    North Marion 64, Warrenton 37

    Valley Catholic 58, Clatskanie 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.