Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 79, Willamette 48
Clackamas 52, Woodburn 50
Coquille 42, Monroe 41
Creswell 51, Marist 41
Heppner 59, Toledo 21
Portland Adventist 69, Gaston 38
R.A. Long, Wash. 78, Reynolds 30
Rainier 60, Jefferson 52
Seaside 57, The Dalles 56
South Wasco County 86, North Lake/Paisley 62
St. Helens 52, Colton 42
St. Paul 55, Southwest Christian 26
Stanfield 55, Vernonia 36
Tigard 61, Grant 40
Wells 83, Silverton 57
Westside Christian 78, Blanchet Catholic 61
Abby’s Tournament=
La Salle 52, Ashland 44
South Medford 60, Nelson 57
Avista Holiday Tournament=
Pendleton 46, Prairie, Idaho 33
Baker Holiday Crossover=
Burns 56, Cove 44
Echo 67, Enterprise 51
Nixyaawii 64, Powder Valley 30
Wallowa 45, Prairie City 36
Bandon Dunes Tournament=
Bandon 64, Mapleton 22
East Linn Christian 56, Myrtle Point 52
Kennedy 48, Siuslaw 25
North Douglas 57, Alsea 42
Barry Adams Invitational Tournament=
Churchill 62, Putnam 57
Parkrose 80, Glencoe 43
Thurston 52, Jefferson PDX 36
Barry Adams Invitational=
South Salem 65, Willamette 60
Cactus Jam=
Grants Pass 58, David Douglas 45
Crusader Classic=
Black=
Crane 58, Rogue Valley Adventist 45
Gold Beach 54, Amity 42
Mannahouse Christian 63, Sutherlin 23
Green=
Country Christian 54, Gervais 41
Dayton 66, Umatilla 26
Willamette Valley Christian 52, Central Linn 48
Fort Vancouver Tournament=
Battle Ground, Wash. 88, Liberty 68
De La Salle 66, Central Kitsap, Wash. 60
Jaguar Holiday Tournament=
Sandy 55, Century 53
South Eugene 86, Franklin 72
Les Schwab Invitational=
Bishop Gorman, Nev. 73, Lincoln 58
Duncanville, Texas 78, Beaverton 46
Jesuit 57, Lake Oswego 42
Redmond 79, Cleveland 72
Roosevelt 76, Barlow 71
West Linn 73, Tualatin 69
Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Cascade Christian 74, La Center, Wash. 46
Crook County 71, Crater 55
Forest Grove 46, Caldera 35
Mountain View 71, Newberg 36
Roseburg 75, McNary 62
Seattle Academy, Wash. 67, West Albany 45
New Plymouth Tournament=
Liberty Charter, Idaho 50, Adrian 45
New Plymouth, Idaho 66, Ontario 31
Newport Holiday Tournament=
Catlin Gabel 47, Santiam 46
Regis High Holiday Tournament=
Regis 67, Crosshill Christian 57
Riverdale Jingle Jam=
Riverdale 71, Portland Christian 54
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Baker 100, North Salem 64
Molalla 52, Sweet Home 38
Stayton 64, Cottage Grove 51
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Gladstone 64, Mazama 49
Junction City 57, Henley 52
Klamath 47, Sisters 38
Madras 56, Banks 55
The Holiday Classic Torrey Pines=
Foothill, Nev. 62, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 51
Truck-Stop Classic=
Nampa Christian, Idaho 63, Nyssa 33
Vale 59, Kamiah, Idaho 49
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
La Pine 50, Tillamook 38
North Marion 64, Warrenton 37
Valley Catholic 58, Clatskanie 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/