Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Box Elder 57, Turner 52
Chinook 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30
Circle 60, Fairview 34
Dillon 51, Livingston 6
Drummond 51, Deer Lodge 18
Fairfield 34, Shelby 28
Gallatin 71, Belgrade 32
Hamilton 75, Stevensville 57
Huntley Project 68, Lodge Grass 53
Jordan 64, Plevna 21
Laurel 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
Malta 48, Glasgow 30
Phillipsburg 55, Darby 17
Ronan 35, Whitefish 34
Sidney 49, Glendive 48
St. Ignatius 62, Plains 15
Sunburst 63, Valier 35
West Yellowstone 46, Shields Valley 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/