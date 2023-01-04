AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Box Elder 57, Turner 52

Chinook 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30

Circle 60, Fairview 34

Dillon 51, Livingston 6

Drummond 51, Deer Lodge 18

Fairfield 34, Shelby 28

Gallatin 71, Belgrade 32

Hamilton 75, Stevensville 57

Huntley Project 68, Lodge Grass 53

Jordan 64, Plevna 21

Laurel 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 42

Malta 48, Glasgow 30

Phillipsburg 55, Darby 17

Ronan 35, Whitefish 34

Sidney 49, Glendive 48

St. Ignatius 62, Plains 15

Sunburst 63, Valier 35

West Yellowstone 46, Shields Valley 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.