Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brantley 69, Hou Co 36
Cherokee 86, Brilliant 37
Choctaw County 84, Sweet Water 34
Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 42
Dadeville 64, B.B. Comer 56
Fairview 65, West Point 47
Good Hope 74, Marion County 61
Hamilton 78, Lamar County 59
Headland 60, Opp 33
Jasper 62, Carver-Birmingham 49
LaFayette 65, Horseshoe Bend 54
Loachapoka 54, Billingsley 22
South Lamar 90, Berry 59
Sulligent 56, Northside 52
University Charter 51, A.L. Johnson 26
Valley Head 67, Ider 54
Whitesburg Christian 75, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.
Winston County vs. Cordova, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/