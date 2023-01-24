AP NEWS
    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Brantley 69, Hou Co 36

    Cherokee 86, Brilliant 37

    Choctaw County 84, Sweet Water 34

    Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 42

    Dadeville 64, B.B. Comer 56

    Fairview 65, West Point 47

    Good Hope 74, Marion County 61

    Hamilton 78, Lamar County 59

    Headland 60, Opp 33

    Jasper 62, Carver-Birmingham 49

    LaFayette 65, Horseshoe Bend 54

    Loachapoka 54, Billingsley 22

    South Lamar 90, Berry 59

    Sulligent 56, Northside 52

    University Charter 51, A.L. Johnson 26

    Valley Head 67, Ider 54

    Whitesburg Christian 75, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 60

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.

    Winston County vs. Cordova, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

