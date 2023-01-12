Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Connersville 55, Centerville 19
E. Chicago Central 78, Hammond Morton 51
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56, New Haven 49
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 59, Pierceton Woods 21
Indpls Attucks 66, Urbana, Ill. 44
Indpls Cathedral 55, Carmel 47
Indpls Metro 88, Indpls Irvington 23
Indpls Tindley 85, Indpls Riverside 42
Jennings Co. 64, Jac-Cen-Del 40
N. Daviess 70, White River Valley 39
S. Putnam 39, Greencastle 20
Delaware County Tournament=
First Round=
Cowan 54, Daleville 45
Delta 75, Wes-Del 53
Marion County Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Warren Central 52
Indpls Pike 63, Indpls Roncalli 52
Lawrence North 47, Indpls Brebeuf 44
Southport 56, Lawrence Central 53
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Noble 65, Angola 46
Lakeland 33, Eastside 29
Prairie Hts. 45, Fremont 44
W. Noble 56, Westview 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/