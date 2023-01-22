AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 54, Mon-Dak, N.D. 42

Baker 64, St. Labre 63

Bigfork 63, St. Ignatius 30

Billings West 47, Billings Central 38

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 67, Eureka 33

Bozeman 59, Great Falls 44

Bridger 44, Plenty Coups 28

Broadus 70, Carter County 32

Broadview-Lavina 60, Custer-Hysham 39

Browning 65, Whitefish 40

Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51

Cascade 61, Sunburst 59

Circle 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60

Columbia Falls 72, Missoula Loyola 65

Cut Bank 58, Conrad 57

Darby 53, Drummond 52

Dillon 67, Anaconda 35

East Helena 54, Frenchtown 50

Fairfield 59, Belt 56

Fairview 68, Richey-Lambert 37

Fort Benton 46, North Star 35

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 49, Brockton 39

Gallatin 47, Great Falls Russell 37

Glendive 55, Glasgow 38

Harrison-Willow Creek 60, White Sulphur Springs 19

Havre 76, Sidney 31

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, OT

Joliet 58, Huntley Project 45

Jordan 59, Terry 57, 2OT

Laurel 70, Livingston 41

Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Lockwood 43

Lustre Christian 74, Culbertson 45

Manhattan 42, Jefferson (Boulder) 29

Melstone 59, Harlowton 32

Northern Cheyenne 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 59

Plentywood 49, Savage 31

Polson 71, Libby 59

Poplar 107, Harlem 50

Roberts 62, Fromberg 50

Roy-Winifred 67, Highwood 37

    • Scobey 39, Dodson 32

    Seeley-Swan 45, Victor 28

    Shields Valley 55, Absarokee 41

    St. Regis 61, Noxon 50

    Three Forks 45, Big Timber 33

    Turner 54, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

    Two Eagle River 46, Alberton-Superior 40

    Valier 53, Power 51

    West Yellowstone 52, Sheridan 32

    Wibaux 63, Plevna 42

    Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 50

    Wolf Point 66, Malta 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

