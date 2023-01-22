Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainville 54, Mon-Dak, N.D. 42
Baker 64, St. Labre 63
Bigfork 63, St. Ignatius 30
Billings West 47, Billings Central 38
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 67, Eureka 33
Bozeman 59, Great Falls 44
Bridger 44, Plenty Coups 28
Broadus 70, Carter County 32
Broadview-Lavina 60, Custer-Hysham 39
Browning 65, Whitefish 40
Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51
Cascade 61, Sunburst 59
Circle 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60
Columbia Falls 72, Missoula Loyola 65
Cut Bank 58, Conrad 57
Darby 53, Drummond 52
Dillon 67, Anaconda 35
East Helena 54, Frenchtown 50
Fairfield 59, Belt 56
Fairview 68, Richey-Lambert 37
Fort Benton 46, North Star 35
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 49, Brockton 39
Gallatin 47, Great Falls Russell 37
Glendive 55, Glasgow 38
Harrison-Willow Creek 60, White Sulphur Springs 19
Havre 76, Sidney 31
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, OT
Joliet 58, Huntley Project 45
Jordan 59, Terry 57, 2OT
Laurel 70, Livingston 41
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Lockwood 43
Lustre Christian 74, Culbertson 45
Manhattan 42, Jefferson (Boulder) 29
Melstone 59, Harlowton 32
Northern Cheyenne 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 59
Plentywood 49, Savage 31
Polson 71, Libby 59
Poplar 107, Harlem 50
Roberts 62, Fromberg 50
Roy-Winifred 67, Highwood 37
Scobey 39, Dodson 32
Seeley-Swan 45, Victor 28
Shields Valley 55, Absarokee 41
St. Regis 61, Noxon 50
Three Forks 45, Big Timber 33
Turner 54, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48
Two Eagle River 46, Alberton-Superior 40
Valier 53, Power 51
West Yellowstone 52, Sheridan 32
Wibaux 63, Plevna 42
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 50
Wolf Point 66, Malta 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/