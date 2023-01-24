AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Gateway Christian 24

Bruton 49, Jamestown 42

Carlisle 68, North Cross 63

Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42

Dayspring Christian Academy 45, Christian Heritage Academy 33

E.C. Glass 82, Liberty-Bedford 29

Giles 59, Eastern Montgomery 41

Grafton 72, Tabb 41

Granby 58, Norfolk Christian School 35

Greensville County 64, Nottoway 52

Hayfield 81, Annandale 37

James River 65, Highland Springs 59

John R. Lewis 53, Justice High School 31

Lafayette 57, New Kent 52

Lord Botetourt 74, Alleghany 55

Manchester 56, Thomas Dale 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 64, First Colonial 55

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 47

Radford 64, Carroll County 55

River View, W.Va. 48, Hurley 42

Rustburg 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42

Skyline 64, Woodstock Central 50

Smithfield 59, York 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

