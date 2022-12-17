Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 47, Bishop Ireton, Va. 42
Berks Catholic 36, Walt Whitman, Md. 26
Central Columbia 52, Warrior Run 21
Coatesville 63, Academy Park 26
Conneaut Area 46, Northwestern 41
Downingtown East 58, Collegium Charter School 7
Erie McDowell 45, State College 43
Fairview 50, Corry 6
Fort Leboeuf 50, Girard 15
General McLane 46, North East 37
Hazleton Area 46, Bethlehem Liberty 38
Lansdale Catholic 58, Pennsbury 38
Laurel 50, Sharpsville 37
Lewisburg 50, Milton 17
Lourdes Regional 48, Sullivan County 16
Loyalsock 51, Abington Heights 47
Northern Lebanon 32, Brandywine Heights 25
Penn Charter 67, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63
Phoenixville 59, Cheltenham 57
Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 74, Neumann-Goretti 43
Saegertown 55, Commodore Perry 9
Saucon Valley 46, Kutztown 31
Shamokin 33, Troy 19
Veritas Academy 33, Antietam 8
West Chester Henderson 61, Steinert, N.J. 24
Williams Valley 45, Line Mountain 25
Williamsport 41, Selinsgrove 19
Little General Holiday Classic=
South Fayette 58, Morgantown, W.Va. 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/