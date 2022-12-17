AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 47, Bishop Ireton, Va. 42

Berks Catholic 36, Walt Whitman, Md. 26

Central Columbia 52, Warrior Run 21

Coatesville 63, Academy Park 26

Conneaut Area 46, Northwestern 41

Downingtown East 58, Collegium Charter School 7

Erie McDowell 45, State College 43

Fairview 50, Corry 6

Fort Leboeuf 50, Girard 15

General McLane 46, North East 37

Hazleton Area 46, Bethlehem Liberty 38

Lansdale Catholic 58, Pennsbury 38

Laurel 50, Sharpsville 37

Lewisburg 50, Milton 17

Lourdes Regional 48, Sullivan County 16

Loyalsock 51, Abington Heights 47

Northern Lebanon 32, Brandywine Heights 25

Penn Charter 67, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63

Phoenixville 59, Cheltenham 57

Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 74, Neumann-Goretti 43

Saegertown 55, Commodore Perry 9

Saucon Valley 46, Kutztown 31

Shamokin 33, Troy 19

Veritas Academy 33, Antietam 8

West Chester Henderson 61, Steinert, N.J. 24

Williams Valley 45, Line Mountain 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamsport 41, Selinsgrove 19

Little General Holiday Classic=

South Fayette 58, Morgantown, W.Va. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.