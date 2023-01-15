AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cody 76, Riverton 20

Hulett 35, Guernsey-Sunrise 18

Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33

Little Snake River 33, Encampment 31

Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39

Newcastle 57, Harding County, S.D. 35

Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke, Colo. 18

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 68, Campbell County 56

Rock River 43, Saratoga 42

Scottsbluff, Neb. 69, Cheyenne East 55

Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30

Wright 40, Kaycee 22

Big Horn Basin Classic=

Burlington 48, Rocky Mountain 33

Lander 65, Wind River 19

Lovell 44, Powell 24

Powell 57, Thermopolis 19

Riverside 31, Greybull 28

Wyoming Indian 55, Greybull 29

Little Six Tournament=

Dubois 45, Meeteetse 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Shoshoni, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

