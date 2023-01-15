Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cody 76, Riverton 20
Hulett 35, Guernsey-Sunrise 18
Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33
Little Snake River 33, Encampment 31
Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39
Newcastle 57, Harding County, S.D. 35
Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke, Colo. 18
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 68, Campbell County 56
Rock River 43, Saratoga 42
Scottsbluff, Neb. 69, Cheyenne East 55
Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30
Wright 40, Kaycee 22
Big Horn Basin Classic=
Burlington 48, Rocky Mountain 33
Lander 65, Wind River 19
Lovell 44, Powell 24
Powell 57, Thermopolis 19
Riverside 31, Greybull 28
Wyoming Indian 55, Greybull 29
Little Six Tournament=
Dubois 45, Meeteetse 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Shoshoni, ppd. to Jan 16th.
___
