Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 79, Dayton 26
Astoria 46, Tillamook 18
Baker 53, La Grande 38
Bandon 48, Gold Beach 21
Barlow 90, Gresham 34
Benson 94, Franklin 16
Bickleton, Wash. 60, Sherman 7
Camas Valley 41, Powers 27
Catlin Gabel 44, Portland Adventist 31
Central Linn 36, Lowell 27
Clackamas 80, Central Catholic 17
Cleveland 56, McDaniel 32
Colton 32, Culver 11
Corbett 67, Rainier 31
Country Christian 45, Grand View Christian 11
Crater 93, Ashland 14
Crook County 40, Cascade 38
Crow 37, Siletz Valley Early College 18
Damascus Christian 54, Open Door 21
East Linn Christian 35, Toledo 27
Gervais 60, Kennedy 16
Gladstone 66, North Marion 22
Grants Pass 57, North Medford 25
Harrisburg 55, Siuslaw 8
Illinois Valley 37, Reedsport 35
Jefferson PDX 61, Wells 51
Jesuit 56, Silverton 38
Klickwood, Wash. 69, Dufur 36
Knappa 45, Portland Christian 18
Lakeridge 56, Tigard 36
Liberty 63, Glencoe 30
Liberty Christian, Wash. 40, McLoughlin 27
Lincoln 73, Roosevelt 28
McMinnville 64, Century 49
McNary 48, Newberg 39
Mitchell/Spray 38, Condon 37
Mohawk 40, Eddyville 38
Molalla 56, Newport 33
Monroe 55, Oakridge 38
Myrtle Point 69, Pacific 26
N. Clackamas Christian 29, Columbia Christian 13
Nelson 68, Reynolds 14
Nestucca 51, Faith Bible 25
New Hope Christian 40, Days Creek 22
North Douglas 49, Yoncalla 14
Oakland 44, Waldport 36
Oregon Episcopal 32, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31
Pleasant Hill 63, Creswell 39
Regis 42, Santiam 34
Sandy 40, David Douglas 32
Santiam Christian 65, Scio 13
Sherwood 48, Forest Grove 45
South Medford 79, Roseburg 14
South Wasco County 61, Trout Lake, Wash. 54
Springfield 61, North Eugene 30
Taft 51, Sheridan 48
The Dalles 47, Stayton 37
Thurston 53, Churchill 45
Tualatin 44, Lake Oswego 18
Umpqua Valley Christian 53, Elkton 31
Vale 69, Ontario 18
Valley Catholic 72, De La Salle 46
Vernonia 48, Mannahouse Christian 26
West Linn 65, St. Mary’s Academy 28
Western Christian High School 50, Crosshill Christian 20
Willamette 58, Sheldon 41
Willamina 29, Blanchet Catholic 21
Yamhill-Carlton 53, Warrenton 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/