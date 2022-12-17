Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 56, Chantilly 54
Blue Ridge School 57, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53
Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 56
Catholic High School of Va Beach 67, Life Christian 40
Colonial Forge 40, C.D. Hylton 37
Douglas Freeman 68, Banner Christian 58
E.C. Glass 41, Lloyd Bird 37
Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52
Eden Morehead, N.C. 82, Gretna 63
Freedom (W) 85, Northern - Cal, Md. 70
Gaston Christian, N.C. 59, Va. Episcopal 50
Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 43
Graham 59, Honaker 43
Grassfield 57, Thomas Dale 54
Hedgesville, W.Va. 58, Sherando 37
Hopewell 55, Henrico 50
John Marshall 73, Virginia Academy 49
Kecoughtan 65, Churchland 41
Kellam 69, Granby 39
Lafayette 52, Walsingham Academy 38
Lancaster 80, Hampton Christian 43
Lord Botetourt 74, Fluvanna 69, OT
Lynn Camp, Ky. 90, Thomas Walker 61
Massaponax 60, Harrisonburg 49
Norview 71, Heritage (Newport News) 64
Oak Hill Academy 62, Gray Collegiate Academy, S.C. 61, 2OT
Patriot 66, Highland Springs 54
Paul VI Catholic High School 76, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fla. 27
Person, N.C. 70, Halifax County 57
Potomac 62, Wakefield 49
Potomac School 42, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 36
Providence, Tenn. 77, Mountain Mission 52
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 85, Norfolk Collegiate 77
Riverside 50, North Stafford 35
Spotswood 74, Riverbend 46
St. Annes-Belfield 84, Mount Vernon 59
St. Charles, Md. 57, Osbourn 53
Stafford 54, Dinwiddie 44
Staunton 60, Appomattox 21
Tennessee, Tenn. 61, Gate City 57
Thomas Stone, Md. 57, Osbourn 53
Twin Springs 83, Lee High 62
Warhill 76, West Point 22
Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34
Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Bruton 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/