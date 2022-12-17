AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 56, Chantilly 54

Blue Ridge School 57, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53

Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 56

Catholic High School of Va Beach 67, Life Christian 40

Colonial Forge 40, C.D. Hylton 37

Douglas Freeman 68, Banner Christian 58

E.C. Glass 41, Lloyd Bird 37

Eastern Mennonite 76, Wilson Memorial 52

Eden Morehead, N.C. 82, Gretna 63

Freedom (W) 85, Northern - Cal, Md. 70

Gaston Christian, N.C. 59, Va. Episcopal 50

Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 43

Graham 59, Honaker 43

Grassfield 57, Thomas Dale 54

Hedgesville, W.Va. 58, Sherando 37

Hopewell 55, Henrico 50

John Marshall 73, Virginia Academy 49

Kecoughtan 65, Churchland 41

Kellam 69, Granby 39

Lafayette 52, Walsingham Academy 38

Lancaster 80, Hampton Christian 43

Lord Botetourt 74, Fluvanna 69, OT

Lynn Camp, Ky. 90, Thomas Walker 61

Massaponax 60, Harrisonburg 49

Norview 71, Heritage (Newport News) 64

Oak Hill Academy 62, Gray Collegiate Academy, S.C. 61, 2OT

Patriot 66, Highland Springs 54

Paul VI Catholic High School 76, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fla. 27

Person, N.C. 70, Halifax County 57

Potomac 62, Wakefield 49

Potomac School 42, Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 36

Providence, Tenn. 77, Mountain Mission 52

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 85, Norfolk Collegiate 77

    • Riverside 50, North Stafford 35

    Spotswood 74, Riverbend 46

    St. Annes-Belfield 84, Mount Vernon 59

    St. Charles, Md. 57, Osbourn 53

    Stafford 54, Dinwiddie 44

    Staunton 60, Appomattox 21

    Tennessee, Tenn. 61, Gate City 57

    Thomas Stone, Md. 57, Osbourn 53

    Twin Springs 83, Lee High 62

    Warhill 76, West Point 22

    Waynesboro 35, Fishburne Military 34

    Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Bruton 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

