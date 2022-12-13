AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 39

Clarinda 71, Shenandoah 33

Indianola 62, Ankeny 55

Keokuk 49, Monroe City, Mo. 26

Lake Mills 73, Central Springs 29

Lenox 60, Murray 54

Mount Pleasant 65, Benton Community 35

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, PCM, Monroe 46

North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39

Sigourney 65, Eldon Cardinal 62

South Central Calhoun 77, Southeast Valley 37

Unity Christian 79, Akron-Westfield 56

Wayne, Corydon 73, Moulton-Udell 28

Western Christian 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

