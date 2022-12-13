Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 39
Clarinda 71, Shenandoah 33
Indianola 62, Ankeny 55
Keokuk 49, Monroe City, Mo. 26
Lake Mills 73, Central Springs 29
Lenox 60, Murray 54
Mount Pleasant 65, Benton Community 35
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, PCM, Monroe 46
North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39
Sigourney 65, Eldon Cardinal 62
South Central Calhoun 77, Southeast Valley 37
Unity Christian 79, Akron-Westfield 56
Wayne, Corydon 73, Moulton-Udell 28
Western Christian 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/