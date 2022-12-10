AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 63, Tooele 22

Crimson Cliffs 53, Logan 20

De Soto, Texas 67, Lehi 14

Enterprise 26, Bryce Valley 23

Grand Junction Central, Colo. 45, Carbon 36

Grand Junction, Colo. 45, Carbon 36

Granger 52, Alta 47

Judge Memorial 62, Maple Mountain 43

Kearns 43, Park City 6

Northridge 61, Manti 44

Orem 44, Spanish Fork 39

Pleasant Grove 48, Farmington 41

Riverton 45, West 31

Uintah 58, Salem Hills 50

Wendover 59, Pinnacle 24

Woods Cross 61, Stansbury 31

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Rich County 49, Wind River, Wyo. 33

Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 68, Fremont 36

NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=

Mountain Crest 58, Desert Hills 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

