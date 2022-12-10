Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 63, Tooele 22
Crimson Cliffs 53, Logan 20
De Soto, Texas 67, Lehi 14
Enterprise 26, Bryce Valley 23
Grand Junction Central, Colo. 45, Carbon 36
Grand Junction, Colo. 45, Carbon 36
Granger 52, Alta 47
Judge Memorial 62, Maple Mountain 43
Kearns 43, Park City 6
Northridge 61, Manti 44
Orem 44, Spanish Fork 39
Pleasant Grove 48, Farmington 41
Riverton 45, West 31
Uintah 58, Salem Hills 50
Wendover 59, Pinnacle 24
Woods Cross 61, Stansbury 31
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Rich County 49, Wind River, Wyo. 33
Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 68, Fremont 36
NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=
Mountain Crest 58, Desert Hills 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/