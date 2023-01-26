AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carson City-Crystal 37, Vestaburg 21

Cass City 55, Reese 37

Cheboygan 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 53

Hillman 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 51

Johannesburg-Lewiston 73, Onaway 58

Lake City 44, Houghton Lake 33

Mackinac Island 32, Paradise Whitefish 29

Millington 58, Caro 36

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Fulton-Middleton 30

Saginaw Nouvel 76, Fowler 55

Watervliet 46, Buchanan 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsdale Academy vs. North Adams-Jerome, ccd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. AuGres-Sims, ccd.

Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

