Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carson City-Crystal 37, Vestaburg 21
Cass City 55, Reese 37
Cheboygan 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 53
Hillman 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 51
Johannesburg-Lewiston 73, Onaway 58
Lake City 44, Houghton Lake 33
Mackinac Island 32, Paradise Whitefish 29
Millington 58, Caro 36
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Fulton-Middleton 30
Saginaw Nouvel 76, Fowler 55
Watervliet 46, Buchanan 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsdale Academy vs. North Adams-Jerome, ccd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. AuGres-Sims, ccd.
Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/