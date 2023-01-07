AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 57, Pike Liberal Arts 13

Appalachian 47, Southeastern 39

Ardmore 70, Tanner 29

Austin 50, Decatur 31

B.B. Comer 48, Central Coosa 19

B.T. Washington 25, Bullock County 18

Bibb County 49, Holt 13

Blount 55, Saraland 42

Bob Jones 52, Buckhorn 22

Brantley 41, Kinston 22

Brookwood 56, Bessemer City 55

Catholic-Montgomery 67, Autaugaville 14

Center Point 56, Fultondale 30

Central-Phenix City 72, Auburn 45

Childersburg 55, Vincent 53

Chilton County 68, Thorsby 37

Collinsville 51, Gaston 26

Covenant Christian 46, Shoals Christian 31

Curry 36, Sumiton Christian 18

Davidson 56, Baker 35

Decatur Heritage 58, West End 25

Deshler 62, Loretto, Tenn. 55

East Limestone 60, Madison Academy 26

Enterprise 48, Dothan 19

Faith Academy 61, Vigor 57

Fayette County 46, Northside 37

Fyffe 58, Hokes Bluff 49

Gadsden 53, Albertville 29

Geneva 59, Andalusia 32

Glencoe 60, Westbrook Christian 41

Glenwood 58, Macon-East 21

Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29

Hackleburg 54, Lynn 28

Hartselle 57, Cullman 33

Hazel Green 78, Mae Jemison 21

Hewitt-Trussville 58, Chelsea 36

Highland Home 37, Hillcrest-Evergreen 23

Hillcrest 59, Paul Bryant 34

Holly Pond 43, Falkville 31

Homewood 58, Columbia 23

Hoover 64, Thompson 21

    • Horseshoe Bend 43, Reeltown 26

    Huffman 83, Gardendale 15

    Huntsville 55, Grissom 40

    Ider 46, Pisgah 44

    J.U. Blacksher 54, Elberta 21

    Jacksonville 64, Alexandria 44

    Jasper 78, Carver-Birmingham 16

    LAMP 58, B. T. Washington Magnet 35

    Lamar County 64, Gordo 35

    Lanett 54, LaFayette 18

    Lawrence County 49, Brewer 40

    Lexington 41, Tharptown 32

    Locust Fork 66, Oneonta 28

    Luverne 57, Zion Chapel 10

    Mary Montgomery 45, Fairhope 27

    Meek 23, Addison 0

    Muscle Shoals 43, Athens 34

    New Brockton 48, Daleville 30

    New Hope 76, North Jackson 32

    Northridge 48, Helena 23

    Oak Mountain 46, Spain Park 43

    Opelika 51, Smiths Station 29

    Paxton, Fla. 55, Florala 33

    Phil Campbell 48, Danville 41

    Pike County 46, Opp 18

    Plainview 72, Geraldine 17

    Pleasant Grove 53, Fairfield 20

    Rehobeth 45, Ariton 27

    Saint Bernard Prep 43, Athens Bible 27

    Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32

    Shades Valley 55, Woodlawn 19

    Skyline 68, Valley Head 40

    Southside-Gadsden 61, Arab 39

    Southside-Gadsden 75, Lincoln 18

    Southside-Selma 38, Selma 32

    Spanish Fort 45, Baldwin County 35

    Sparkman 70, Vandebilt Catholic, La. 60

    Spring Garden 77, Sand Rock 37

    Springville 71, St. Clair County 51

    St. John Paul II Catholic 65, Westminster Christian Academy 27

    St. Paul’s 57, Citronelle 10

    Straughn 35, Pleasant Home 13

    Sweet Water 47, Millry 13

    Sylacauga 48, Central - Clay County 40

    T.R. Miller 46, Satsuma 25

    Talladega 39, Anniston 33

    UMS-Wright 73, Bayside Academy 28

    University Charter 50, Marengo 28

    Vestavia Hills 59, Tuscaloosa County 20

    West Limestone 52, Randolph School 28

    Williamson 47, Gulf Shores 40

    Wiregrass Kings 47, Crenshaw Christian Academy 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Falkville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

