Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38

Battlefield 59, Independence 56

Benedictine 64, Va. Episcopal 47

Bland County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30

Central - Wise 63, Thomas Walker 32

Chilhowie 74, Tazewell 71

Culpeper 54, Fauquier 53

Denbigh Baptist 45, Isle of Wight Academy 38

Fairfax Christian 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 59

Fredericksburg Christian 45, Christ Chapel Academy 30

Indian River 82, Arcadia 75, OT

James Wood 51, Sherando 48

Kenston Forest 51, Grace Christian 49

Landstown 60, Tallwood 47

Lebanon 80, Castlewood 25

Lord Botetourt 77, James River-Buchanan 55

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Goochland 33

Massaponax 63, Osbourn Park 51

Nansemond River 65, Nandua 60

Park View-Sterling 70, Warren County 42

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, St. Andrew’s, Md. 46

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Blue Ridge Christian 36

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 40

StoneBridge School 58, Suffolk Christian Academy 47

Turner Ashby 39, Luray 36

William Monroe 61, Madison County 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

