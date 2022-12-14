Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Central 72, Andover 63
Atchison 74, Ottawa 67
Baldwin 56, Louisburg 45
Beloit 67, Republic County 26
Bonner Springs 84, Frontenac 70
Burlington 63, Iola 48
Central Plains 51, St. John 39
Cheney 66, Wichita Trinity 45
Circle 56, Augusta 42
Cunningham 68, Argonia 34
Deerfield 44, Yarbrough, Okla. 35
Derby 73, Arkansas City 53
Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 18
Emporia 59, SM North 46
Eudora 40, Paola 35
Garden City 57, Wichita Life Prep 43
Goddard 63, Salina Central 48
Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57
Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 35
Highland Park 85, Southeast 57
Hodgeman County 71, Ness City 56
Hugoton 82, Southwestern Hts. 41
Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39
Inman 63, Kingman 41
KC Piper 61, Topeka Seaman 48
La Crosse 59, Dighton 47
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, Christ Preparatory Academy 44
Lyndon 43, Central Heights 40
Maize South 70, Maize 38
Manhattan 56, Topeka 46
McPherson 60, Buhler 36
Metro Academy 62, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 43
Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley 50
Mulvane 76, Winfield 68
Northern Valley 52, Logan/Palco 33
Norwich 63, Udall 32
Osborne 65, Victoria 43
Parsons 61, Fort Scott 58
Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 33
Perry-Lecompton 62, Jefferson West 26
Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 35
Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27
Remington 64, Halstead 47
SM Northwest 58, Washburn Rural 51
Santa Fe Trail 66, Prairie View 25
Scott City 55, Cimarron 44
Shawnee Heights 55, Basehor-Linwood 39
Solomon 53, Centre 43
Sterling 60, Hoisington 44
Topeka West 65, Lansing 49
Valley Heights 55, Frankfort 26
Waverly 42, Madison/Hamilton 37
Wellington 65, Rose Hill 47
Wellsville 65, Osawatomie 27
Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Wichita West 71
Wichita Collegiate 59, Andale 49
Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/