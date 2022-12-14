AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Central 72, Andover 63

Atchison 74, Ottawa 67

Baldwin 56, Louisburg 45

Beloit 67, Republic County 26

Bonner Springs 84, Frontenac 70

Burlington 63, Iola 48

Central Plains 51, St. John 39

Cheney 66, Wichita Trinity 45

Circle 56, Augusta 42

Cunningham 68, Argonia 34

Deerfield 44, Yarbrough, Okla. 35

Derby 73, Arkansas City 53

Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 18

Emporia 59, SM North 46

Eudora 40, Paola 35

Garden City 57, Wichita Life Prep 43

Goddard 63, Salina Central 48

Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57

Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 35

Highland Park 85, Southeast 57

Hodgeman County 71, Ness City 56

Hugoton 82, Southwestern Hts. 41

Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39

Inman 63, Kingman 41

KC Piper 61, Topeka Seaman 48

La Crosse 59, Dighton 47

Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, Christ Preparatory Academy 44

Lyndon 43, Central Heights 40

Maize South 70, Maize 38

Manhattan 56, Topeka 46

McPherson 60, Buhler 36

Metro Academy 62, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 43

Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley 50

Mulvane 76, Winfield 68

Northern Valley 52, Logan/Palco 33

Norwich 63, Udall 32

Osborne 65, Victoria 43

Parsons 61, Fort Scott 58

Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 33

Perry-Lecompton 62, Jefferson West 26

Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 35

    • Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27

    Remington 64, Halstead 47

    SM Northwest 58, Washburn Rural 51

    Santa Fe Trail 66, Prairie View 25

    Scott City 55, Cimarron 44

    Shawnee Heights 55, Basehor-Linwood 39

    Solomon 53, Centre 43

    Sterling 60, Hoisington 44

    Topeka West 65, Lansing 49

    Valley Heights 55, Frankfort 26

    Waverly 42, Madison/Hamilton 37

    Wellington 65, Rose Hill 47

    Wellsville 65, Osawatomie 27

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Wichita West 71

    Wichita Collegiate 59, Andale 49

    Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 38

