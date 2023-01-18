Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 67, St. Johnsbury Academy 65
Blue Mountain Union 83, Craftsbury Academy 27
Champlain Valley Union 43, Colchester 41
Danville 76, Oxbow Union 60
Essex 58, Burlington 56
Fair Haven Union 58, Woodstock Union 48
Green Mountain Union 44, Arlington Memorial 42
Hartford 48, Harwood Union 43
Mid Vermont Christian School 61, West Rutland 33
Mount Abraham Union 60, Milton 45
Mount Mansfield Union 47, Rutland 38
North Country Union 56, Middlebury Union 43
Richford 84, Stowe 58
Springfield 48, Long Trail 35
Vergennes Union 76, Twinfield Union 49
White River Valley 66, Mill River Union 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/