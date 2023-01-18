AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 67, St. Johnsbury Academy 65

Blue Mountain Union 83, Craftsbury Academy 27

Champlain Valley Union 43, Colchester 41

Danville 76, Oxbow Union 60

Essex 58, Burlington 56

Fair Haven Union 58, Woodstock Union 48

Green Mountain Union 44, Arlington Memorial 42

Hartford 48, Harwood Union 43

Mid Vermont Christian School 61, West Rutland 33

Mount Abraham Union 60, Milton 45

Mount Mansfield Union 47, Rutland 38

North Country Union 56, Middlebury Union 43

Richford 84, Stowe 58

Springfield 48, Long Trail 35

Vergennes Union 76, Twinfield Union 49

White River Valley 66, Mill River Union 31

___

