Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Hills Avondale 39, Holly 36
Baraga 80, Chassell 37
Bay City Western 38, Reese 31
Beal City 37, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30
Blissfield 59, Dundee 11
Bloomfield Hills 65, Adrian 30
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Madison Heights Lamphere 23
Bridgman 43, New Buffalo 8
Brown City 39, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 19
Corunna 42, Fowlerville 31
DCP-Northwestern 43, Detroit Davis 17
Dearborn Divine Child 79, Detroit Mumford 54
Detroit Leadership 38, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 28
Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Ford 12
Eaton Rapids 43, Okemos 32
Eau Claire 40, Watervliet Grace Christian 21
Escanaba 62, Sault Ste Marie 57
Ewen - Trout Creek 59, Wakefield-Marenisco 41
Fraser 65, Warren Woods Tower 33
Garber 46, Cadillac 43
Grosse Ile 64, Gibraltar Carlson 22
Homer 52, East Jackson 44
Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Cheboygan 49
Kinde-North Huron 38, Bay City All Saints 26
L’Anse 51, Painesdale Jeffers 41
L’Anse Creuse 54, Warren Mott 42
Lakeview 59, Blanchard Montabella 20
Lenawee Christian 45, Athens 33
Linden 48, Lapeer 28
Macomb Lutheran North 59, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 36
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Novi 47
Mancelona 35, Grand Traverse Academy 31
Marion 32, Roscommon 18
Mason 38, Bath 23
Menominee 43, Bark River-Harris 35
Michigan Center 68, Concord 53
Milford 32, Livonia Churchill 15
Monroe Jefferson 48, Hazel Park 27
Olivet 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 44
Oxford 61, Ortonville Brandon 20
Pontiac A&T 56, Detroit Old Redford 7
Romeo 48, Sterling Heights 27
Schoolcraft 41, Galesburg-Augusta 39
St. Mary’s Prep 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24
Summit Academy North 55, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 41
Webberville 35, Vestaburg 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.
Fenton vs. Grand Blanc, ccd.
Ionia vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.
Leroy Pine River vs. Howard City Tri-County, ccd.
Newaygo vs. Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy, ccd.
Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.
Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
