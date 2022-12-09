Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Valley 56, Ruskin, Mo. 42
Colby 70, Wray, Colo. 62
Ellinwood 86, Fairfield 28
Emporia 70, Spring Hill 41
Heritage Christian 75, Central Heights 50
Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30
Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49
Hodgeman County 52, Ness City 13
Hutchinson Trinity 40, El Dorado 26
Independence 51, Mulvane 32
Inman 67, Lyons 31
Iola 50, West Franklin 40
Jayhawk Linn 35, Prairie View 18
KC Schlagle 31, Washburn Rural 5
Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54
Osawatomie 38, Pleasanton 37
Perry-Lecompton 54, Fort Scott 44
Pittsburg Colgan 73, St. Paul 46
Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35
Russell 69, Central Plains 26
Scott City 66, Coronado, Colo. 29
Topeka Hayden 82, Wichita Trinity 45
Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 16
Wellington 59, Pratt 22
Wellsville 61, Paola 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.
___
