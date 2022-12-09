AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Valley 56, Ruskin, Mo. 42

Colby 70, Wray, Colo. 62

Ellinwood 86, Fairfield 28

Emporia 70, Spring Hill 41

Heritage Christian 75, Central Heights 50

Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30

Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49

Hodgeman County 52, Ness City 13

Hutchinson Trinity 40, El Dorado 26

Independence 51, Mulvane 32

Inman 67, Lyons 31

Iola 50, West Franklin 40

Jayhawk Linn 35, Prairie View 18

KC Schlagle 31, Washburn Rural 5

Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54

Osawatomie 38, Pleasanton 37

Perry-Lecompton 54, Fort Scott 44

Pittsburg Colgan 73, St. Paul 46

Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35

Russell 69, Central Plains 26

Scott City 66, Coronado, Colo. 29

Topeka Hayden 82, Wichita Trinity 45

Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 16

Wellington 59, Pratt 22

Wellsville 61, Paola 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.

___

