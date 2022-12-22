Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boonton 61, Morristown-Beard 48
Bordentown 60, Florence 23
Calvary Christian 58, Piscataway Tech 41
Carteret 67, Wardlaw-Hartridge 29
Chatham 62, Roxbury 50
Cinnaminson 73, New Egypt 27
Delbarton 51, Randolph 49
Doane Academy 45, Willingboro 38
Gloucester City 44, Lindenwold 43
Hanover Park 61, Parsippany 46
Hoboken 58, Ferris 43
Hudson Catholic 61, Lincoln 24
Kittatinny 53, Morris Tech 29
Lenape Valley 51, Wallkill Valley 46
Lower Cape May Regional 50, Wildwood Catholic 42
Madison 34, Mountain Lakes 20
Mainland Regional 46, Millville 31
Manalapan 64, Marlboro 59
McGuffey, Pa. 34, Montclair Kimberley 32
Middlesex 44, Iselin Kennedy 33
Neptune 42, Wall 37
North Brunswick 47, Franklin 45
Pemberton 65, Westampton Tech 59
Pennsauken 60, KIPP Cooper Norcross 52
Pleasantville 59, Cedar Creek 54
Point Pleasant Boro 58, Bridgewater-Raritan 47
Snyder 57, Dickinson 35
South Amboy 45, Dunellen 24
South River 73, Timothy Christian 43
Sparta 35, Mendham 33
St. Peter’s Prep 63, Memorial 36
United Christian Academy 40, Kimberton Waldorf School, Pa. 25
Vernon 72, High Point 41
West Morris 71, Pope John XXIII 58
Woodbury 56, Audubon 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/