AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boonton 61, Morristown-Beard 48

Bordentown 60, Florence 23

Calvary Christian 58, Piscataway Tech 41

Carteret 67, Wardlaw-Hartridge 29

Chatham 62, Roxbury 50

Cinnaminson 73, New Egypt 27

Delbarton 51, Randolph 49

Doane Academy 45, Willingboro 38

Gloucester City 44, Lindenwold 43

Hanover Park 61, Parsippany 46

Hoboken 58, Ferris 43

Hudson Catholic 61, Lincoln 24

Kittatinny 53, Morris Tech 29

Lenape Valley 51, Wallkill Valley 46

Lower Cape May Regional 50, Wildwood Catholic 42

Madison 34, Mountain Lakes 20

Mainland Regional 46, Millville 31

Manalapan 64, Marlboro 59

McGuffey, Pa. 34, Montclair Kimberley 32

Middlesex 44, Iselin Kennedy 33

Neptune 42, Wall 37

North Brunswick 47, Franklin 45

Pemberton 65, Westampton Tech 59

Pennsauken 60, KIPP Cooper Norcross 52

Pleasantville 59, Cedar Creek 54

Point Pleasant Boro 58, Bridgewater-Raritan 47

Snyder 57, Dickinson 35

South Amboy 45, Dunellen 24

ADVERTISEMENT

South River 73, Timothy Christian 43

Sparta 35, Mendham 33

St. Peter’s Prep 63, Memorial 36

United Christian Academy 40, Kimberton Waldorf School, Pa. 25

Vernon 72, High Point 41

West Morris 71, Pope John XXIII 58

Woodbury 56, Audubon 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.