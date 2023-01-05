AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula Edgewood 65

Beachwood 77, Parma Padua 74

Bristol 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Cin. Withrow 60, Day. Dunbar 54

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Darby 35

Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 46

Granville 50, Heath 39

Jefferson Area 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Johnstown 45, Zanesville 42

Northside Christian 65, Danville 32

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.