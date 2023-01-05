Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula Edgewood 65
Beachwood 77, Parma Padua 74
Bristol 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Cin. Withrow 60, Day. Dunbar 54
Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Darby 35
Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 46
Granville 50, Heath 39
Jefferson Area 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 56
Johnstown 45, Zanesville 42
Northside Christian 65, Danville 32
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 56
