Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 71, Discovery Canyon 51
Atlas def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Banning Lewis Prep 45, Florence 39
Lewis-Palmer 83, Cheyenne Mountain 63
Lotus School of Excellence 89, STEM 25
Manitou Springs 90, St. Mary’s 66
Salida 65, Colo. Springs Christian 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alameda vs. Evergreen High School, ppd.
Arvada West vs. Bear Creek, ppd.
DSST: Byers vs. Addenbrooke Classical, ppd.
DSST: College View vs. William Smith, ppd.
DSST: Green Valley Ranch vs. Denver SST, ppd.
George Washington vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Golden vs. Wheat Ridge, ppd.
Lakewood vs. Chatfield, ppd.
Longmont vs. Holy Family, ppd.
Pomona vs. Standley Lake, ppd.
Rye vs. James Irwin Charter School, ppd.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest, ppd.
The Vanguard School vs. Woodland Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/