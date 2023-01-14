Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard Memorial 60, Dawson Springs 28
Berea 35, Lex. Christian 27
Conner 71, Central Hardin 39
Cordia 44, Fairview 36
Cov. Holy Cross 58, Ashland Blazer 47
Frederick Douglass 67, Madison Central 58
Henderson Co. 67, Bowling Green 52
Henry Co. 51, Williamstown 15
Jackson Co. 66, Lynn Camp 25
John Hardin 50, Hopkins Co. Central 48
Letcher County Central 61, June Buchanan 25
Lewis Co. 55, Menifee Co. 36
Lou. Collegiate 40, Fort Knox 28
McCracken County (Paducah) 67, Owensboro Catholic 50
Notre Dame 56, North Laurel 54
Pulaski Co. 65, Daviess Co. 51
Ryle 76, Walton-Verona 54
Scott 58, Fleming Co. 54
Spencer Co. 56, Owen Co. 54
Ursuline Academy, Ohio 55, Highlands 27
Wayne Co. 46, Marion Co. 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingston Central vs. Webster Co., ccd.
