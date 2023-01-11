AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 59, Orange County 39

Bishop McNamara, Md. 65, Bishop Ireton 41

Broadwater Academy 58, Greenbrier Christian 26

Brunswick Academy 34, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Buckingham County 51, Central of Lunenburg 28

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30

Bullis, Md. 57, Episcopal 53

Carroll County 60, James River-Buchanan 12

Catholic 60, Norfolk Christian School 36

Central - Wise 66, Lee High 18

Centreville 55, Westfield 53

Chancellor 61, Caroline 24

Chatham 37, William Campbell 18

Christ Chapel Academy 41, Chelsea Academy 38

Christiansburg 62, Hidden Valley 27

Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32

Clover Hill 51, George Wythe-Richmond 45

Colgan 50, Woodbridge 33

Cosby 63, Powhatan 40

Courtland 50, Culpeper 37

Cumberland 46, Fuqua School 31

Dan River 53, Gretna 45

Eastern Montgomery 62, Covington 17

Eastern View 55, King George 27

Eastside 61, J.I. Burton 54

Edison 60, John R. Lewis 11

Fluvanna 58, Monticello 38

Fort Chiswell 61, Bland County 36

Fredericksburg Academy 18, Foxcroft 16

Freedom, Okla. 46, C.D. Hylton 11

Freedom, Okla. 52, Battlefield 27

GW-Danville 55, Patrick County 44

Gate City 57, John Battle 33

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 19

Glen Allen 65, J.R. Tucker 15

Grace Christian 49, Faith Christian-Roanoke 32

    • Grafton 66, York 57

    Grundy 57, Hurley 16

    Halifax County 49, Bassett 44

    Hampton 65, Kecoughtan 20

    Hampton Roads 54, St. Margaret’s 45

    Hanover 67, Armstrong 21

    Herndon 46, George Marshall 37

    Highland Springs 63, Patrick Henry, Calif. 23

    Honaker 50, Ridgeview 46

    Hopewell 49, Dinwiddie 41

    James Madison 48, Chantilly 36

    James Monroe 50, Spotsylvania 34

    James Wood 44, Kettle Run 35

    Jamestown 54, Lafayette 41

    K&Q Central 64, Carver Academy 20

    Kempsville 68, Oscar Smith 26

    Lakeland 38, Nansemond River 31

    Landstown 46, Kellam 43

    Lord Botetourt 78, Northside 47

    Louisa 54, Charlottesville 36

    Manchester 60, Lloyd Bird 55

    Manor High School 70, Booker T. Washington 13

    Maret, D.C. 66, Flint Hill 54

    Martinsville 59, Magna Vista 31

    Massaponax 82, Stafford 7

    Menchville 75, Warwick 21

    Millbrook 62, Fauquier 18

    Miller School 58, Chatham Hall 6

    Monacan 55, Huguenot 20

    Mountain View 48, Brooke Point 37

    Mountain View 50, Madison County 43

    Nandua 32, Holly Grove, Md. 29

    Norcom 54, Lake Taylor 40

    Norview 99, Granby 13

    Ocean Lakes 54, Bayside 51

    Osbourn Park 37, Gainesville 33

    Paul VI Catholic High School 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 40

    Phoebus 47, Gloucester 18

    Poquoson 60, Smithfield 33

    Portsmouth Christian 36, Denbigh Baptist 25

    Potomac 46, Gar-Field 14

    Prince Edward County 36, Amelia County 32

    Prince George 43, Colonial Heights 39

    Princess Anne 75, Tallwood 18

    Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 21

    Regents 22, Fresta Valley Christian School 15

    Richlands 54, Graham 8

    Richmond Christian 41, Cristo Rey Richmond 20

    Riverbend 56, Colonial Forge 45

    Rural Retreat 51, Holston 15

    Rye Cove 65, Castlewood 24

    Salem-Va. Beach 50, Green Run 29

    Sherando 66, Liberty, Ill. 9

    South Lakes 51, Oakton 45

    Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17

    St. Gertrude 50, St. Catherine’s 30

    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 49

    Steward School 53, Norfolk Collegiate 23

    Strasburg 56, Luray 46

    Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27

    TJ-Alexandria 70, Annandale 38

    Tazewell 59, Virginia High 53

    Thomas Dale 93, Meadowbrook 2

    Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33

    Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 44

    Twin Valley 57, Council 24

    Union 58, Abingdon 38

    Veritas Classic Christian School 32, James River Home 29

    Wakefield 61, Washington-Liberty 47

    Wakefield School 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 17

    Walsingham Academy 44, Norfolk Academy 40

    Warhill 43, New Kent 25

    Western Albemarle 47, Goochland 8

    William Fleming 53, Franklin County 26

    Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57

    Woodside 76, Denbigh 11

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.