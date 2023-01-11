Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 59, Orange County 39
Bishop McNamara, Md. 65, Bishop Ireton 41
Broadwater Academy 58, Greenbrier Christian 26
Brunswick Academy 34, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Buckingham County 51, Central of Lunenburg 28
Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30
Bullis, Md. 57, Episcopal 53
Carroll County 60, James River-Buchanan 12
Catholic 60, Norfolk Christian School 36
Central - Wise 66, Lee High 18
Centreville 55, Westfield 53
Chancellor 61, Caroline 24
Chatham 37, William Campbell 18
Christ Chapel Academy 41, Chelsea Academy 38
Christiansburg 62, Hidden Valley 27
Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32
Clover Hill 51, George Wythe-Richmond 45
Colgan 50, Woodbridge 33
Cosby 63, Powhatan 40
Courtland 50, Culpeper 37
Cumberland 46, Fuqua School 31
Dan River 53, Gretna 45
Eastern Montgomery 62, Covington 17
Eastern View 55, King George 27
Eastside 61, J.I. Burton 54
Edison 60, John R. Lewis 11
Fluvanna 58, Monticello 38
Fort Chiswell 61, Bland County 36
Fredericksburg Academy 18, Foxcroft 16
Freedom, Okla. 46, C.D. Hylton 11
Freedom, Okla. 52, Battlefield 27
GW-Danville 55, Patrick County 44
Gate City 57, John Battle 33
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 19
Glen Allen 65, J.R. Tucker 15
Grace Christian 49, Faith Christian-Roanoke 32
Grafton 66, York 57
Grundy 57, Hurley 16
Halifax County 49, Bassett 44
Hampton 65, Kecoughtan 20
Hampton Roads 54, St. Margaret’s 45
Hanover 67, Armstrong 21
Herndon 46, George Marshall 37
Highland Springs 63, Patrick Henry, Calif. 23
Honaker 50, Ridgeview 46
Hopewell 49, Dinwiddie 41
James Madison 48, Chantilly 36
James Monroe 50, Spotsylvania 34
James Wood 44, Kettle Run 35
Jamestown 54, Lafayette 41
K&Q Central 64, Carver Academy 20
Kempsville 68, Oscar Smith 26
Lakeland 38, Nansemond River 31
Landstown 46, Kellam 43
Lord Botetourt 78, Northside 47
Louisa 54, Charlottesville 36
Manchester 60, Lloyd Bird 55
Manor High School 70, Booker T. Washington 13
Maret, D.C. 66, Flint Hill 54
Martinsville 59, Magna Vista 31
Massaponax 82, Stafford 7
Menchville 75, Warwick 21
Millbrook 62, Fauquier 18
Miller School 58, Chatham Hall 6
Monacan 55, Huguenot 20
Mountain View 48, Brooke Point 37
Mountain View 50, Madison County 43
Nandua 32, Holly Grove, Md. 29
Norcom 54, Lake Taylor 40
Norview 99, Granby 13
Ocean Lakes 54, Bayside 51
Osbourn Park 37, Gainesville 33
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 40
Phoebus 47, Gloucester 18
Poquoson 60, Smithfield 33
Portsmouth Christian 36, Denbigh Baptist 25
Potomac 46, Gar-Field 14
Prince Edward County 36, Amelia County 32
Prince George 43, Colonial Heights 39
Princess Anne 75, Tallwood 18
Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 21
Regents 22, Fresta Valley Christian School 15
Richlands 54, Graham 8
Richmond Christian 41, Cristo Rey Richmond 20
Riverbend 56, Colonial Forge 45
Rural Retreat 51, Holston 15
Rye Cove 65, Castlewood 24
Salem-Va. Beach 50, Green Run 29
Sherando 66, Liberty, Ill. 9
South Lakes 51, Oakton 45
Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17
St. Gertrude 50, St. Catherine’s 30
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 49
Steward School 53, Norfolk Collegiate 23
Strasburg 56, Luray 46
Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27
TJ-Alexandria 70, Annandale 38
Tazewell 59, Virginia High 53
Thomas Dale 93, Meadowbrook 2
Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33
Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 44
Twin Valley 57, Council 24
Union 58, Abingdon 38
Veritas Classic Christian School 32, James River Home 29
Wakefield 61, Washington-Liberty 47
Wakefield School 23, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 17
Walsingham Academy 44, Norfolk Academy 40
Warhill 43, New Kent 25
Western Albemarle 47, Goochland 8
William Fleming 53, Franklin County 26
Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57
Woodside 76, Denbigh 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/