Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pleasant Hill 48, Nestucca 30

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Prairie, Idaho 49, Pendleton 20

Cactus Jam=

Grants Pass 42, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35

Shorewood, Wash. 47, Sprague 37

Corvallis Tournament=

Crater 76, Parkrose 12

Regis High School Holiday Tourney=

Crosshill Christian 40, Horizon Christian Tualatin 36

Regis 56, Scio 21

Spartan Holiday Showcase=

Corvallis 65, Hood River 28

Summit 53, Churchill 42

Woodburn 36, Bend 20

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Mark Morris, Wash. 54, Warrenton 10

Valley Catholic 43, Seaside 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Valley Catholic vs. North Marion, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

