Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 82, Harford Tech 61

Allegany 56, Northern Garrett 48

Arcadia, Va. 51, Worcester Prep School 49

Blake 61, Northwest - Mtg 47

C. Milton Wright 67, Joppatowne 25

Cambridge/SD 80, Kent County 62

Century 51, Owings Mills 30

Chincoteague, Va. 55, Salisbury Christian School 45

Crofton 63, Calvert 30

Damascus 60, Poolesville 43

Heritage Academy 64, Calvary Christian 41

James M. Bennett 55, Easton 34

Linganore 79, North Hagerstown 68

Long Reach 62, Milford Mill 54

MD School for the Deaf 65, Mount Airy, N.C. 58

MD School for the Deaf 69, Mt. Airy Christian 56

Meade 65, Severna Park 49

National Christian Academy 60, Word of Life, Va. 58

New Town 69, Randallstown 50

North Caroline 55, Saint Michaels 38

North Dorchester 73, Kent Island 66

Parkside 68, Mardela 36

Pocomoke 90, Crisfield 31

Queen Annes County 73, Col. Richardson 49

Spring Mills, W.Va. 96, Clear Spring 31

Urbana 75, South Hagerstown 58

Walt Whitman 61, Paint Branch 43

Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 38, Model, D.C. 34

Washington, W.Va. 51, Broadfording Christian Academy 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.