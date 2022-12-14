Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 82, Harford Tech 61
Allegany 56, Northern Garrett 48
Arcadia, Va. 51, Worcester Prep School 49
Blake 61, Northwest - Mtg 47
C. Milton Wright 67, Joppatowne 25
Cambridge/SD 80, Kent County 62
Century 51, Owings Mills 30
Chincoteague, Va. 55, Salisbury Christian School 45
Crofton 63, Calvert 30
Damascus 60, Poolesville 43
Heritage Academy 64, Calvary Christian 41
James M. Bennett 55, Easton 34
Linganore 79, North Hagerstown 68
Long Reach 62, Milford Mill 54
MD School for the Deaf 65, Mount Airy, N.C. 58
MD School for the Deaf 69, Mt. Airy Christian 56
Meade 65, Severna Park 49
National Christian Academy 60, Word of Life, Va. 58
New Town 69, Randallstown 50
North Caroline 55, Saint Michaels 38
North Dorchester 73, Kent Island 66
Parkside 68, Mardela 36
Pocomoke 90, Crisfield 31
Queen Annes County 73, Col. Richardson 49
Spring Mills, W.Va. 96, Clear Spring 31
Urbana 75, South Hagerstown 58
Walt Whitman 61, Paint Branch 43
Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 38, Model, D.C. 34
Washington, W.Va. 51, Broadfording Christian Academy 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/