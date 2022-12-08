AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55, Dunbar 50

Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45

Atholton 54, Centennial 50

Baltimore City College 78, Old Mill 40

Bullis 70, Takoma Academy 55

Chapelgate 63, Severn 62

Concordia Prep 66, Indian Creek 64

Edgewood 62, Dundalk 59

Good Counsel 74, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 69

Hancock 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 58

John Carroll 92, Boys Latin 74

McDonough 64, Crossland 16

Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Mt. Carmel 63

Pallotti 74, Gilman 65

Parkdale 71, College Park Academy 38

Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 36

St. John’s Catholic Prep 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

