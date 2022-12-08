Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 72, Surrattsville 37
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55, Dunbar 50
Archbishop Spalding 59, Calvert Hall College 45
Atholton 54, Centennial 50
Baltimore City College 78, Old Mill 40
Bullis 70, Takoma Academy 55
Chapelgate 63, Severn 62
Concordia Prep 66, Indian Creek 64
Edgewood 62, Dundalk 59
Good Counsel 74, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 69
Hancock 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 58
John Carroll 92, Boys Latin 74
McDonough 64, Crossland 16
Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Mt. Carmel 63
Pallotti 74, Gilman 65
Parkdale 71, College Park Academy 38
Reservoir 62, Oakland Mills 36
St. John’s Catholic Prep 52, Annapolis Area Christian 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/